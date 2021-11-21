Morgan Riggs scored 21 points and the Union Grove Grizzlies seventh-grade A-team pulled away in the second half Oct. 15 to win their season opener 43-19 at Nolan.
Ariyah Abdullah and Makira Smith contributed nine and eight points, respectively. Demari Yarbrough contributed a 3-pointer as time expired in the first quarter. Kaylah Vickers added two points. Chloe Jackson was the defensive standout of the game.
Union Grove’s seventh-graders play Patterson in their home opener on Dec. 1.
UNION GROVE 7B 20, NOLAN 7B 6: At Nolan, Jazmin Johnson, Aleisha Mundle and Janiya Roberts each scored four points in the Grizzlies’ season-opening win.
Zaylee Houston, Amayah McClain, Mekhia Thomas and Je’Neiya Russell-Dukes each contributed two points. Gisella Wood, Alana Curtis and Ebony Campbell were defensive standouts.
NOLAN 8A 19, UNION GROVE 8A 13: At Union Grove, the Mustangs beat the Grizzlies in the teams’ season opener.
Janeen Lashley-Hill led Union Grove with four points in the loss. Other UGMS scorers were Olivia Newlin (three points), Celeste Butler and Ajaylia Arrindell (two each) and Yolana Allen and Iyana Duran (one each).
Arrindell and Duran were defensive standouts for the Grizzlies. Ki’Ana Lemons, Sabra Jones and Summer Collins also contributed.
Union Grove’s 8B team won by forfeit because Nolan does not have a B team.
Union Grove’s eighth-graders return to action on Dec. 1 at Patterson.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday
PATTERSON 7A 31, LIBERTY HILL 7A 24: At Patterson, the Cavaliers held off a second-half surge by Liberty Hill and defeated the Lions in a season opener.
The teams were tied at 2 after the opening quarter. Patterson then took command in the second period, taking an 11-4 lead into halftime.
Ryan Taylor led Liberty Hill with 10 points. Nathaniel Brown added six. Branden Reyna scored four, Tauto Hisatake and Desuan Williams each had two. Defensive standouts for the Lions were Ty’Ree Bennett and James Brown Peterson.
The seventh-grade Lions host Smith on Dec. 2
PATTERSON 7B 33, LIBERTY HILL 7B 13: At Patterson, the Cavaliers held the Lions to four points in the first half and went on to win their season opener.
Sebastian Long led Liberty Hill with three points. Steven Rodriguez, Caleb Blakes, D’Montre Richardson, Tyree Walker and David Ferrance each scored two.
Patterson led 14-4 at the break. The Lions scored seven of their points in the third period but still trailed 24-11.
Preston Carter and Yaniel Rivera Rivera were defensive standouts for Liberty Hill.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@KDHnews.com.
