With a zero chance of precipitation forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration this week, Stillhouse Hollow Lake continued to drop and to heat up.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported the reservoir at 15.17 feet below full pool, with a 0.07-foot drop between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning alone with only 1 cubic foot per second of water being released from the dam.
Despite all this, tournament participants were able to find and catch fish in Tuesday's weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament, including several quality fish.
Most notable was the contest’s largest bass landed by tourney winner John Riley.
Riley was fishing solo this week, although he is normally accompanied by his partner, Brison Carrasco.
Riley’s three-fish limit weighed 18.8 pounds and included a pot-bellied 9.89-pound largemouth.
“Wasn’t any real trick," Riley said. "Was dragging a Carolina rig on a deep hump. Regular old summer pattern. Had to wait a while for the big fish to decide to come out of the deeper water surrounding to feed.”
Riley took home a check for $1,250 for taking both first place and the Big Bass Prize.
Second place went to Landon Whiton and Rick Hilton. Their three-fish limit weighed 14.31 pounds and earned them $255.
Third place went to Bill Blisard and Mike Carroll. Their three-fish limit, anchored by an 8.06-pound largemouth, weighed 14.04 pounds. They earned $130.
3X9 Series tournament director Dean Thompson reported, “We had 46 teams arrive to fish a very hot day.”
Indeed, the afternoon high on Tuesday was 103, and the dry, hot southwest wind blowing around 15 mph felt like the air coming from a blow dryer.
Of the 46 teams competing, 32 brought in at least one fish to be weighed. In all, a total of 90 fish were weighed in, with a cumulative weight of 302.98 pounds. That yielded an average per-fish weight of 3.37 pounds.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474. Anglers may participate in as many or as few events as
they desire over the course of this March-through-September series.
