Rain and the threat of even more rain kept some regular 3X9 Series bass tournament participants at home this week, but the 48 two-angler teams competing Tuesday evening did well despite the weather.
This week’s first-place team was Justin Rogers and Bobby Babcock, who was substituting for David Kipp. The men landed a three-fish limit that weighed 18.2 pounds, anchored by a 7.93-pound largemouth bass.
This finish earned the men $1,050.
Rogers said, “It was a tough night of fishing for us. Our previous pattern has gotten less productive, so we just decided to 'just go fishing.' We caught our fish from 2 feet to 18 feet deep on plastics.”
Second place and $275 went to the team of Colton Washburn and Kyler Smith. They landed 18.14 pounds of fish, with a 7.15-pound big fish.
Third place went to Cord Zahn and John Guerra. Their three-fish limit earned $140 and weighed 18.06 pounds. Their largest fish weighed 8.46 pounds.
The event’s single largest fish weighed 8.69 pounds and was landed by the team of Jody Berger and James Millsap.
Of the 48 teams, 40 weighed in at least one fish this week.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has continued to crank out quality fish for each of this tournament series’ 10 events thus far and shows no signs of letting up.
The reservoir received some much-needed rain and rose about six-tenths of a foot over the past 10 days. Heavy rains currently forecast for Saturday and Sunday should help even more. The reservoir is currently 12.66 feet low, and the surface temperature is around 71 degrees.
Just from amongst the subset of fish entered in the Big Fish portion of this tournament there were two fish in the 8-pound class, seven in the 7-pound class, six in the six-pound class and three in the 5-pound class weighed in.
In all, there were 115 fish weighed in, and the average per-fish weight was 3.85 pounds.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson, tournament director, at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474. Anglers may participate in as many or as few events as they desire over the course of this March through September weekly series.
