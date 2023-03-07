The stage is set, and when the curtain comes up, it will include a cast that not even Broadway’s best could have dreamed up.
At 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Ellison High boys basketball team is set to square off against the Mansfield Summit Jaguars in the state semifinals at San Antonio’s vaunted Alamodome.
The script is perfect: Ellison’s Alberto Jones Jr. coaching against a familiar foe, Emund Prichett.
Prichett used to coach the Shoemaker Grey Wolves and left to take the Summit job in 2017.
Having coached against Prichett twice a year during his tenure in Killeen ISD, Jones said the game against Summit on Thursday will be no cake walk.
“They’re gonna play hard, they’re gonna guard the mess out of you,” Jones said at Ellison’s practice Tuesday morning. “They’re gonna be real sound, and they’re not gonna beat themselves. It’s gonna be a challenge.”
Ellison comes into Thursday’s game sporting a 37-3 record. The Jaguars counter with a 34-4 record, reminiscent of how Shoemaker looked under Prichett.
During his tenure at Shoemaker, Prichett went an impressive 104-28 with a district tally of 45-7.
Though Jones described the rivalry between him and Prichett as a “friendly competition,” it is clear what the goal is for this season.
“It was real special; it’s been something we’ve been trying to do for the last 15 years since I’ve been here,” Jones said of Ellison’s berth in the state tournament. “It feels good, but we want to be greedy now. We want to go out there and win a couple more games.”
A “couple more” wins would mean the Eagles would return with some hardware as the state’s 5A basketball champion.
Jones has known for a while that his team has the makeup to win it all.
“Believe it or not, maybe halfway through last year,” Jones said. “When we kind of saw how we improved last year over the year and we had everybody coming back. Then, we had a pretty good freshman in Sean Parks coming in. So, we kind of saw it a little bit. And over the summer, Deion Ware moved in, and he was a huge piece for us.”
One of the key senior pieces to Ellison’s puzzle has been Oklahoma State commit Jamyron Keller.
He has helped guide the Eagles to a 25-game winning streak, many of such victories coming by double digits.
“I think that’s just the team we are,” Keller said of the team keeping its energy through the winning streak. “The coach we have is a very competitive coach and he keeps us flowing. I think as a team we understand the goal that we have is bigger than any game we won by 40. No matter how big we win or how small we win, I think the goal is just to get to the state championship and win the state championship.”
Keller and company have dealt with the expectations throughout the season.
“I think the biggest thing for us was playing to prove ourselves right,” he said. “We’re not trying to prove anybody wrong, we’re just trying to prove ourselves right. And that’s to be a top team that we know we can be.”
Tickets for Thursday’s game are available on Ticketmaster at https://bit.ly/Ellisontix. The ticket servicing site has the game time at 7 p.m., but the game is indeed at 8:30 p.m.
Those unable to attend can watch the game on the NFHS Network online, though the service requires a subscription.
The Ellison Eagles will receive a grand send-off Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. along Elms Road near the high school. Those wishing to attend are asked to park in the school’s parking lot on Elms Road.
