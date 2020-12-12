A wide receiver at Shoemaker High School has committed to play Big 12 football starting next fall.
Current Grey Wolves senior Monoray Baldwin will be headed to the Baylor Bears next year to continue his athletic and academic career.
The Grey Wolves season ended Thursday when they lost to the DeSoto Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.
Baldwin spoke after the game about his next step.
“Baylor was always one of my top schools and for them to offer me my senior year and me commit and them be right down the road I couldn’t ask for nothing else and that’s the best opportunity for me,” Baldwin said. “They treated me like family as soon as they started talking to me.”
He added what he will bring to Baylor when he gets on campus.
“I bring a lot of speed that a lot of players don’t have and if I put some weight on, just a little bit, I think that I can be unstoppable,” he said.
His head coach at Shoemaker, Toby Foreman, had great things to say about Baldwin following his final game in high school.
“He makes some unbelievable plays and he’s resilient and he never stops fighting. In space it’s hard to tackle him, he played both ways … I don’t know how many plays he played tonight but I bet he played 75% to 80% of the plays tonight,” Foreman said. “He’s a special, special kid and we’re gonna miss him.”
Foreman went on to brag about Baldwin beyond football.
“He’s an academic kid, he’s like a 3.4, 3.5, 3.6 GPA. He’s an all around great kid and his parents did a great job raising him,” Foreman said.
