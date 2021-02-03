There were 11 different athletes that signed National Letters of Intent at Shoemaker High School on Wednesday.
One of the athletes was a girls soccer player and the other 10 were all football players.
Monoray Baldwin, a receiver for Shoemaker’s football team, will be headed to Baylor University and was the only athlete of the 11 heading to a division one university. Baldwin talked about achieving his goal after signing on Wednesday.
“I feel good, I’ve been waiting on this moment my whole life, and for it to actually come this fast, it’s a blessing and I just thank the man above,” said Baldwin, who also had offers from other schools.
In his senior year, Baldwin caught 40 passes for 756 yards and 10 touchdowns and he rushed for 360 yards on 28 carries for two touchdowns, an average of 12.9 yards per carry, according to MaxPreps.
Baldwin also talked about his decision and choosing Baylor University.
“I feel great, I feel like I made the right choice, me and my family sat down and talked about it, and it’s right down the road. ... I feel like I made the right choice for me and my family,” he said. “Having my family be able to come to the games and being on the big stage, going Power Five, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Baldwin’s mother and father, Mandy and Avion Sherman, talked about the big day for their son and what it meant to them.
“Very excited and proud,” Mandy Sherman said.
“Proud parents,” Avion Sherman said.
Mandy Sherman continued talking about the moment for her son.
“It means so much to us because first and foremost he’s getting a free education. So he’s going to get a degree by doing what he loves, playing football,” she said. “He just worked so hard, ever since he was little — 7 years old playing flag football. He knew that football was what he wanted to do so this day right here is what he’s worked for.”
The other Shoemaker football athletes who signed Wednesday are as follows:
Ty Bell - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Vontez Martin - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Keith Cunningham - Rhodes College
Trent Hudson -Trinity Valley Community College
Judea Milon - Tyler Junior College
Dontavious Burrows - Tyler Junior College
Devin Brown -Lake Erie College
Donte Powell - Texas Wesleyan
De’Andre Exford- Trinity Valley
Emily Escorcia Zungia signed a soccer scholarship with Tyler Junior College.
