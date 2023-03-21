TEMPLE — Lake Belton maintained its torrential pace through District 22-5A play Tuesday, churning out its fourth run-rule win in six league games as the midpoint in loop play nears.
After falling into an early 1-0 deficit, the Lady Broncos stormed back with a 12-run first that propelled them to an emphatic 18-1 four-inning win over Chaparral at a slick and at times drizzly Bronco Diamond.
“I feel like we just kept the energy up really well and that led to the win tonight,” said catcher Vic Shimabukuro, who went 3-for-3 and had a two-run double in the big first inning in just her fourth game back from an injury she suffered during powerlifting.
“And I can tell you that we wanted to get out of this rain, so I think that motivated us. Because this is gross,” she continued while wiping dry her catching equipment in the dugout as a steady mist that started mid-game persisted afterward.
Casey Schultz and Shelby Schultz homered in the opening frame as the Lady Broncos cranked out 13 hits overall, providing ample support for pitcher Zakayia Fredrick, who allowed only three base runners and retired the final four hitters she faced, sealing the win with a strike out of Brooke Dillon in the fourth.
It marked the fifth straight victory for Lake Belton (19-4, 6-0) and eighth in its last 10 games while keeping it alone atop the district standings.
Chaparral took a short-lived 1-0 lead in the first thanks to Bethanny Romero’s leadoff walk, a pair of stolen bases, and an RBI groundout from Emily Peterson.
Romero later singled in the third for the Lady Bobcats’ (0-21, 0-6) only hit off Fredrick.
But Lake Belton responded in full force in its half of the first, pounding out 12 runs on eight hits and sending 16 batters to the plate to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Casey Schultz put her team on the board in a loud way to start the barrage, lifting a long home run over the scoreboard in left to score Autumn Holman, who singled to lead off, and Shelby Schultz, who drew a walk, for a 3-0 advantage. It was her team-leading ninth long ball on the season.
After Haley Hoffman reached on an error — one of five Chaparral miscues in the frame — that scored Madison Lux, Shimabukuro drove a two-run double to left for a 6-1 edge.
Holman then bunted for a single to reach base for the second time and load the bases for Shelby Schultz, who promptly brought everyone home with an inside-the-park grand slam that rolled to the wall in the left-field corner.
The Lady Broncos polished off their first-inning scoring with Lux’s RBI single that plated Casey Schultz — who banged a double off the left-center fence in her second at-bat — and got past Chaparral’s right fielder, allowing Lux to come around and score.
The Lady Bobcats, who have been outscored 93-3 in district play, committed 11 errors on the night.
Lake Belton, meanwhile, has outscored league opponents 80-5 after Tuesday’s eruption, during which they batted around in each inning but the third.
“At this point, our district schedule isn’t the best that it could be, so we’re just taking it a game at a time, just getting through it, and waiting for playoffs,” said Shimabukuro, who led a group of three Lady Broncos to go for multiple hits. “Just waiting for the big stuff to come.”
The Lady Broncos added five runs in the second, getting RBIs from Shimabukuro, Trista Sheka, Lux and Alexis Ortiz, as their cushion ballooned to 17-1.
Lake then plated its final run in the third when Shimabukuro knocked a line drive single to left and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Shimabukuro finished with a double, three runs and three RBIs, while Holman (3-for-4, three runs, two stolen bases) and Casey Schultz (2-for-4, homer, double, three RBIs) also went for multiple hits.
Lake Belton will travel to Waco University to close the first half of league play Friday.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Lake Belton 18, Chaparral 1, 4 innings
Chaparral 100 0 — 1 1 11
Lake Belton (12)51 X — 18 13 0
Peterson, Edwards (2), Peterson (3) and Dillon. Fredrick and Shimabukuro.
W—Fredrick. L—Peterson. HR—Lake Belton C.Schultz, S.Schultz. 2B—Lake Belton Shimabukuro, C.Schultz.
Records — Chaparral 0-21, 0-6; Lake Belton 19-4, 6-0.
