LEANDER – Chaparral suffered through another slow start and it led to another loss.
Leander Rouse scored on three of its four possessions and added a punt return for a touchdown in between to create an insurmountable advantage, and the Bobcats experienced their third shutout loss of the season, falling 30-0.
Chaparral started the contest strong, receiving the game’s opening kickoff before senior running back Marc Anderson broke free for a 12-yard run.
It proved to be one of only two first downs and the longest play of the game for the Bobcats, who punted away the possession three plays later.
And things only got worse.
The Raiders punctuated a four-snap, 78-yard drive with a 46-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Mason Shorb to junior running back Justin Cannon with 7 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
After successfully recovering the ensuing kickoff, Rouse needed less than four minutes to inflate its cushion to 10 points on Zach Ramirez’s successful 29-yard field goal, and the score held through the end of the period.
The second quarter was more of the same as Payton Vest, a senior, returned a punt for a 32-yard touchdown before Cannon exploded for a 78-yard touchdown run following a five-minute drive by Chaparral that yielded 14 yards before concluding with a turnover on downs. Ramirez missed the extra-point attempt, and the Raiders took a 23-0 advantage into halftime.
Behind Anderson’s four-carry, 18-yard half, and freshman teammate Kenneth Johnson’s seven carries for 13 yards, the Bobcats went into the locker room with just 36 total yards – 210 fewer than Rouse, which saw Cannon accumulate 184 total yards, including 109 rushing on eight carries.
While it struggled offensively, Chaparral (0-8, 0-4 District 11-5A, Division II) produced highlights in other aspects by recovering a fumble, intercepting a pass and recovering a punt that ricocheted off a Raiders’ leg to account for its second second and final first down of the half.
The second half saw the Bobcats reach the red zone on two of their three drives, but each ended in disappointment as they turned the ball over on downs and lost a fumble.
Rouse (3-4, 2-1) added the final points of the evening on an 8-yard run from Cannon, who finished with 22 carries for 182 yards and another 90 yards on three receptions. Shorb completed eight of 14 passes for 140 yards as the Raiders totaled 357 yards.
Chaparral was led by Johnson’s 17 carries for 50 yards and Anderson’s eight-carry, 29-yard outing, helping the Bobcats to 85 total yards in the loss as they punted away five possessions.
The showing comes on the heels of last week’s 28-13 loss to Elgin, which was just Chaparral’s fourth game with double-digit points.
Now, the Bobcats turn their attention toward the final weeks of their inaugural season, beginning with perhaps their best opportunity to collect a victory this year.
Chaparral hosts winless Pflugerville Connally next week, and it is possible the Cougars are riding a seven-game skid into the contest. Connally (0-6, 0-2) faces district leader Belton (5-2, 3-0) tonight at home, where the Cougars have only won twice since Oct. 11, 2019.
Regardless of tonight’s outcome, Connally is struggling.
Averaging just 14.7 points, the Cougars have been outscored by 146 total points with only one contest being decided by fewer than 20 points.
The following week, the Bobcats, who essentially did not get a break this year with their bye date scheduled for Week 11, conclude their grueling marathon of a season at Belton on Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.