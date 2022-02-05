TEMPLE — Lake Belton split a District 19-4A doubleheader with Jarrell on Saturday in a makeup of a twinbill that was set for Friday but was iced out by wintry weather.
The Lady Broncos led throughout in a landslide win while the boys followed by dropping a 13-point decision to the Cougars in a game in which they trailed most of the way.
BOYS
Khi’ryn Tillman scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the first half, leading four Cougars players in double-figures, to help Jarrell to a comfortable 70-57 win, which moved them one game ahead of the Broncos for third place in the league standings.
The teams entered Saturday’s action tied for third.
“I thought our guys started out kind of hot and their guys were missing some shots that I’ve seen them make before,” said Jarrell head coach Drew Sumner, whose team fell to Lake Belton, 56-47, in their first meeting Jan. 18.
This time around, Jarrell (17-9, 4-3) jumped ahead 16-11 after the first eight minutes and never trailed from there in winning their third straight.
“I guess that’s the game of basketball,” Sumner continued. “We put it in the hoop and their guys were missing. And I thought our guys played smart, too. I was real proud of them for that because basketball is an athletic game, but you have to be smart at the same time.”
Tyler Dewitte followed Tillman with 12 points, while Jamare Price came off the bench for 11 and Terrence Miller notched 10 for the Cougars, who led by 13 at the half.
Javeon Wilcox scored 17 points to pace Lake Belton (16-14, 3-4), while Easton Hammond chipped in with 10.
The Broncos got as close as eight, at 53-45, after Christopher Jarrett found Hammond for a 3-pointer from the right side with 4:01 left and again cut it to eight with a Devin Gossett putback with 1:01 left, but Jarrell mostly responded each time it needed to in the final 16 minutes.
GIRLS
Lake Belton head coach Taylor Bell knew one thing going into Saturday’s key league tilt with Jarrell.
She didn’t want to let the Lady Cougars’ Riley Brown beat them.
Brown had 33 points, including a pair of late 3s, in a one-point comeback Jarrell win in the teams’ first district meeting Jan. 18, but the Lady Broncos held her to just five Saturday on their way to an emphatic 48-27 win.
Lake Belton (19-9, 2-6) set the defensive tone early, fronting Brown nonstop and holding Jarrell (24-11, 3-4) to just a single field goal in each of the first two quarters as it built an 11-point halftime advantage.
Ella Wagenaar, meanwhile, scored nine of her game-high 12 points during that time as Lake Belton led from start to finish.
“We didn’t tell the girls that (it was a must-win),” Bell said. “I don’t know if they knew that. But we had two games left and we knew we needed one of them, so winning this game was pretty important.”
It snapped a four-game slide and helped the Lady Broncos keep a foot in the door for the final playoff spot with one regular-season game left, a home match against league-leading Burnet on Tuesday.
It was also a stark contrast from the teams’ previous two meetings, which were decided by a collective three points. Lake Belton also defeated Jarrell 36-34 in Cameron Yoe’s tournament championship game in December.
“We’ve been preaching it to the girls all season long and it’s something that they’ve really started to buy into,” Bell said of the defensively-minded approach. “We had a very specific game plan coming into this game and we talked about it this morning, about the buy-in to that, that those are things that are going to help us win. And they came out and executed.”
Bell said fronting Brown and synching up their post players in the paint were two keys in the win.
Leading 9-3 after the first eight minutes, the Lady Broncos used an 8-0 run to start the second frame to separate themselves for good, pushing the gap to 17-3 with two Cassidy Gladney free throws with 2:17 left before the break.
Jarrell missed their last six field goal attempts of the first quarter and first eight of the second, going 10-plus minutes between baskets.
The Lady Cougars cut it to eight with a Brown 3-pointer with 4:21 left in the third, but would get no closer as Lake Belton answered with an 8-3 stretch to close the frame and led by double-figures from there.
Isabella Hinds added 10 points in the win for the Lady Broncos, while Lamyre’ Fitch led Jarrell with six points.
19-4A GIRLS
Lake Belton 48, Jarrell 27
Lake Belton 9 11 12 16 — 48
Jarrell 3 6 10 8 — 27
Lake Belton (19-9, 2-5) — Thompson 6, Gladney 2, Hinds 10, Wagenaar 12, Maldonado 2, Lux 6, DeLeon 3, Fly 7.
Jarrell (24-11, 3-4) — Fitch 6, Wyss 4, Brown 5, Bruce 1, Danek 5, Koenig 2, Monthe 2, Torres 2.
19-4A BOYS
Jarrell 70, Lake Belton 57
Lake Belton 11 12 15 19 — 57
Jarrell 16 20 15 19 — 70
Lake Belton (16-14, 3-4) — Bridges 8, Wilcox 17, Hudson 2, King 1, Hammond 10, Jarrett 7, Gossett 9, Flores 3.
Jarrell (17-9, 4-3) — Price 11, Dewitte 12, Dotson 9, Rogers 2, Tillman 18, Miller 10, Brown 8.
