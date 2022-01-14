TEMPLE — Lake Belton’s basketball teams swept their way past Taylor in a District 19-4A doubleheader Friday night at Bronco Gym, as the girls coasted to a landslide win and the boys followed with a stirring fourth-quarter comeback and eventual win in overtime.
BOYS
Devin Gossett scored all seven of his points in overtime to help Lake Belton overcome an 11-point deficit en route to a 50-45 overtime win in the Broncos’ (14-10) league opener.
GIRLS
Lake Belton led from start to finish, getting 13 points from Cassidy Gladney to lead three Lady Broncos players in double-figures, as Lake Belton cruised to its eighth win in the last nine games with a 55-28 pasting of Taylor.
Lake Belton (18-5, 1-1) started the game on an 8-0 run to assume the lead for good and led by double digits from the second quarter onward as the Lady Ducks (9-15, 1-2) missed their first eight shots from the field and struggled to take care of the ball all night long.
Taylor committed 13 of its 24 turnovers in the game’s first 16 minutes and made only 3 of 20 shots (15 percent) in the first half.
The Lady Broncos, meanwhile, found their rhythm even more in the second quarter, burying 5 of their first 6 shots to open the frame with an 11-2 spurt and shooting 56 percent (9 of 16) on the period to basically put the game out of reach.
Gladney capped the opening run with an assist to Isabella Hinds for a 3-pointer from the top of the key and then Gladney banked in a short mid-range shot from the right side to push Lake Belton’s lead to 24-5 midway through the second.
The advantage would swell to 25 by halftime.
“We were looking at each other on the bench and we were like, ‘What the heck?’” Lake Belton head coach Taylor Bell said of herself and her assistants. “The entire time the energy was great. As a whole, as a team, this was our best game all season long because it was four full quarters.”
Hinds and Ella Wagenaar each added 10 points for the Lady Broncos, who recovered nicely after having a seven-game winning streak snapped with a 33-32 loss to Salado on Tuesday, a team Taylor defeated, 49-44, to open league play last Friday.
It is a fact not lost on Bell.
“Any night can be anybody’s night,” Bell said of her team’s league matches.
The Lady Broncos shot 41 percent (21 of 51) to Taylor’s 27 percent (10 of 37) and led by at least 20 points for all but a few minutes of the second half.
Taylor whittled it down to 16 when Sophia Fischer found Destiny Lewis for a layup from the right side with 6:53 left in the fourth, but that was the closest the Lady Ducks would see.
Lewis led Taylor with eight points, all of which came in the final two quarters.
Lake Belton closed the game on a 12-2 stretch that included four points from Gladney and an assist and pair of free throws from Alanah Thompson, who had eight points and a team-best three assists.
Wagenaar compiled the game’s lone double-double with 12 rebounds to go along with her 10 points, while Hinds added three steals to help the Lady Broncos to 10 as a team.
All of Hinds’ 10 points came in the first half.
Trinity Fly added six points and six rebounds for Lake Belton, including a pair of nifty post moves on the low blocks.
The Lady Broncos will travel to Jarrell on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 19-4A
Lake Belton girls 55, Taylor 28
Taylor 3 4 13 8 — 28
Lake Belton 13 19 6 17 — 55
Taylor (9-15, 1-2) — Alderete 5, Lewis 8, Reed 7, Fischer 2, Lucas 4, Nunamaker 2.
Lake Belton (18-5, 1-1) — Thompson 8, Gladney 13, Hinds 10, Wagenaar 10, Maldonado 3, Lux 4, DeLeon 1, Fly 6.
