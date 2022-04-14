TEMPLE — Since the Lake Belton Lady Broncos have already clinched the District 19-4A title the primary objective for the time being is to stay sharp with the postseason looming.
No problem there.
The No. 4-ranked Lady Broncos rolled up 17 hits and Zakayia Fredrick hurled a complete-game two-hitter to down Jarrell 8-1 Thursday night.
Lake Belton improves to 19-5 overall and 7-0 in district. Jarrell is now 9-10-1 and 1-6.
“We just played some solid softball,” said Lake Belton coach Matt Blackburn. “We didn’t have a strikeout which hasn’t happened in a while. We’re more aggressive at the plate than we have been.”
Lake Belton posted three runs in the second inning in incremental fashion, sending nine batters to the plate collecting seven singles.
Haley Hoffman drove in Casey Schultz with a bloop single over second base. Angie DeLeon later singled to right to drive in Hoffman and Shelby Shultz reached on a bases-loaded infield hit that scored DeLeon to get the first three runs on the board.
The Broncos added two more in the fifth with a little more emphasis as back-to-back doubles from Madison Lux and Casey Schultz accounted for a run. Schultz would score later on a sacrifice fly by Frederick.
Lux would put the game well out of reach in the sixth by crushing a three-run home run over the left-center wall to make it an 8-0 game. Autumn Holman reached on an error and Shelby Schultz connected for a base hit to set the plate for Lux.
“My first two at-bats I was late, and I made an adjustment,” said Lux. “I got the double and then the home run. She was throwing me outside, so I knew what I was looking for and what to do.
“We’re in a great spot,” she said of her team. “We started district a little iffy, but our mindset is the playoffs now.”
Fredrick kept the Lady Cougars at bay holding them hitless through the first four innings before Alexandria Bruner beat out an infield hit to start the fifth. In the seventh she would give up a double off her knee from a hard smash by Jasmine Benavidez. Benavidez scored from third
later on a Bruner groundout for Jarrell’s lone run.
“I thought I pitched pretty good,” Fredrick said. “We had an error, but I didn’t let that bother me. I knew my sisters would take care of it.”
Casey Schultz was good for three hits while Holman, Shelby Schultz, Lux, Hoffman and DeLeon all had a pair of base raps.
“It’s what you want to see heading into the playoffs,” Blackburn said. “Everybody is hitting the ball hard. They have a lot of fun, but when it’s time to practice they are serious.”
THURSDAY’S AREA HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
District 6-4A
- Gatesville 20, Brownwood 10, 6 innings
- Stephenville 2, Lampasas 0
District 19-4A
- Lake Belton 8, Jarrell 1
District 19-3A
- Caldwell 15, Florence 8
