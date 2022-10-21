MIDLOTHIAN — Playing on its biggest stage of the season, with first place in district on the line, Lake Belton was more than ready for the challenge Friday night at MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium.
In a meeting of District 4-5A-D1's top two teams, the Broncos matched undefeated Midlothian score-for-score until the game’s waning moments.
But in a game that saw both offenses dominate throughout, it was the lone turnover that made the difference.
Midlothian’s Xavier LeJune forced and recovered a fumble after Lake Belton drove inside the Panthers’ 10-yard line in the final six minutes and the turnover sparked a 92-yard, game-winning scoring march to help the home team hold off the Broncos 39-37 in a drama-filled affair that kept Midlothian on top of the league standings and halted a four-game Lake winning streak.
It was the first time Midlothian stopped the Broncos all night, but after giving up a 31-yard completion from Connor Crews to Micah Hudson , LeJune managed to force the turnover as Hudson fought for extra yards along the right sideline.
The Panthers (8-0, 6-0) then needed just six plays to score when quarterback Chad Ragle found the end zone on a 2-yard keeper to give his team the lead with 3:32 remaining. Ragle also had a 41-yard pickup on the drive as Midlothian’s flexbone offense grinded out 437 yards rushing on 55 carries.
Lake Belton (7-2, 5-2) drove to the Panthers’ 36-yard line on its ensuing drive after completions of 26 yards and 12 yards to Hudson and Javeon Wilcox, respectively, but the Panthers got the stop they needed when Crews’ fourth-and-9 pass intended for Hudson on the right sideline fell incomplete.
Midlothian then picked up one first down and drained the clock from there.
“What a game, hat’s off to Coach (Doug) Wendel and his team,” said Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope, whose team is idle next week before closing the regular season by hosting Ellison. “They were prepared. I’m just so proud of our kids. They did everything we asked. I just didn’t have them ready to finish. They did a great job. That’s a really good football team over there.”
Lake led by 10 points late in the third, at 37-27, after Cash Robin hauled in a 5-yard TD pass from Crews, who finished 28-of-35 for 333 yards and four touchdowns as the Broncos’ offense scored points on every drive but the last two.
But Midlothian responded with an 11-play procession that Ragle capped with an 8-yard TD toss to Bryant Wesco to pull to within 37-33 with 9:11 remaining.
The Panthers accumulated 493 total yards and 26 first downs to Lake Belton’s 435 yards and 23 first downs in a game that saw just one punt.
The Broncos’ offense, notably their passing game, proved difficult to stop for a Midlothian team that had surrendered just 78 points on the year coming into the game at an average of 11.1 per match.
Crews’ 333 yards passing were a season-high and Hudson grabbed a season-best 13 catches for 164 yards and one acrobatic touchdown while also putting up 32 yards rushing.
But the Panthers’ run-based scheme was equally as difficult to solve as De’ago Benson carried 11 times for 164 yards and two TDs — including an 80-yard score in the first half — and Ragle added 121 yards on 14 totes. Jordon Richburg also chipped in 96 yards on eight carries.
“We got the ball on the perimeter real well. We blocked the perimeter well and our players made plays. Against that offense, you don’t get many opportunities and you have to take advantage of them when you do,” Cope said of his team’s offense, which also led 30-20 after the first drive of the second half when Hudson gathered in a 4-yard TD grab from Crews that he caught with one hand while falling down in the right corner of the end zone.
Wilcox (five catches, 58 yards), D’Arius Wilkerson (five carries, 35 yards) and Cameron Hamilton (two catches, 36 yards) added touchdowns for Lake Belton in a first half that saw five lead changes, the last of which came when Wilcox outjumped a Midlothian defender for a 15-yard TD to give the Broncos a 23-20 lead with 8 seconds left in the half.
Hamilton’s score was his first TD of the year and for Hudson, it was his fourth consecutive game of 100-plus yards receiving and sixth overall.
“We’ll have some good practices (next week) and we have an opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time in school history,” Cope said. “If it all shakes out well, we’ll have a chance and a decent opportunity and we owe it to these seniors to make sure we’re prepared for that last home game of the season against Killeen Ellison.”
MIDLOTHIAN 39, LAKE BELTON 37
Lake Belton 7 16 14 0 — 37
Midlothian 7 13 7 12 — 39
Mid — Michael Garber 3 run (Tyson Williams kick)
LB — Cameron Hamilton 15 pass from Connor Crews (Tommy Stephens kick)
Mid — De’ago Benson 80 run (Williams kick)
LB — Stephens 28 field goal
Mid — Benson 11 run (run failed)
LB — Javeon Wilcox 15 pass from Crews (Stephens kick)
LB — Micah Hudson 4 pass from Crews (Stephens kick)
Mid — Jordon Richburg 17 run (Williams kick)
LB — Cash Robin 5 pass from Crews (Stephens kick)
Mid — Bryant Wesco 8 pass from Chad Ragle (kick failed)
Mid — Ragle 2 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
LB Mid
First downs 23 26
Rushes-yards 21-97 55-437
Passing yards 338 56
Comp.-Att.-Int. 29-37-0 5-6-0
Punts-average 0 1-35
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-yards 8-75 9-69
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lake Belton, Wilkerson 5-35, Hudson 5-32, Crews 4-22, Tristan Robin 7-8. Midlothian, Benson 11-164, Ragle 14-121, Richburg 8-96, Michael Garber 16-59, Carsen Bates 2-11, team 4-(minus 14).
PASSING — Lake Belton, Crews 28-35-0-333, Brady Johnson 1-2-0-5. Midlothian, Ragle 5-6-0-56.
RECEIVING — Lake Belton, Hudson 13-164, Wilcox 5-58, Jaydon Leza 5-52, C.Robin 3-34, Hamilton 2-36, Ty Legg 1-5. Midlothian, Wesco 4-26, Benson 1-29.
4-5A-D1 FOOTBALL
- Ellison 27, Granbury 9
- Midlothian 39, Lake Belton 37
- Red Oak 59, Killeen 28 (Thur.)
- Shoemaker 56, Cleburne 3
- OFF: Waco
STANDINGS
Midlothian 6-0
Red Oak 5-1
Lake Belton 5-2
Ellison 4-2
Shoemaker 4-2
Granbury 2-4
Killeen 2-4
Waco 0-6
Cleburne 0-7
