BELTON — A week after posting its first shutout of the year, Lake Belton didn’t want the party to end Friday night.
So Connor Crews, Micah Hudson and the rest of the Broncos made sure it didn’t.
Lake Belton picked up where it left off seven days ago, using another dominating first half and season-high outputs from standout receiver Hudson as the Broncos took care of Cleburne 58-27 in a District 4-5A-I game at Tiger Field.
It marked the second straight commanding win for Lake Belton (5-1, 3-1), which began its first-ever league docket with back-to-back one-point outcomes in an overtime call over Red Oak and a last-second loss to Shoemaker, respectively.
The Broncos have had no such drama since then.
Though Cleburne (0-6, 0-4) never backed down — even outscoring Lake Belton by six points in the second half — the damage had already been done and this one was never in doubt as Lake needed just 34 seconds to score its first touchdown despite kicking off to start the game.
Crews gave his team a lead it wouldn’t relinquish when he ran it from 14 yards out on a quarterback keeper around the right side just two plays after Selman Bridges set the Broncos up in prime field position when he jumped a hitch route on the second play from scrimmage to intercept a Landry Shields pass.
“I feel like my pick was a real boost for our defense and I feel like after that we settled into the game,” Bridges said of his team-best second pick of the season. “We weren’t nervous, we were all good. I feel like that just sparked it and we just took off.”
Crews then found Hudson for a 16-yard gain on the first of eight first-half connections between the pair to set up the scoring run.
Crews completed 14 of 22 passes for 237 yards, most of which went to Hudson, who finished with nine catches for 189 yards, both season highs, including a 51-yard touchdown on a catch-and-run midway through the second quarter as Lake scored five touchdowns on seven first-half possessions to build a comfortable 37-0 halftime cushion.
“That was our main goal this week, just attack them with speed,” Crews said. “We have some fast receivers, so just give our guys the ball and let them work.”
Never was that more apparent than on Crews’ lone scoring toss, which Hudson gathered on the right side of the line, then cut back across the middle of the field, making multiple Yellow Jackets’ defenders miss before finding the left corner of the end zone.
“I threw the ball behind the line of scrimmage and he ran 50 yards for a touchdown, so that was pretty obvious of what the game plan was when that happened,” Crews said.
The Broncos’ balanced offensive attack also included 240 yards and seven touchdowns rushing as Lake churned out a season-best 499 total yards.
Tristan Robin (11 carries, 53 yards) scored three times — all in the first half, on runs of 5, 4, and 2 yards, respectively — to give the senior five rushing scores in the last two weeks.
Crews also tacked on a TD on a 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal late in the third for his team-best seventh rushing touchdown on the year.
D’Arius Wilkerson (eight carries, 58 yards) and Floyd Bristol (eight carries, 86 yards), meanwhile, also got in on the touchdown party, each with scoring runs in the third quarter.
Bristol’s season-high in yardage all came in the fourth quarter.
“Our kids did a really good job of flying around playing four to six seconds each play — and executed really, really well,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said.
After managing only 47 total yards by halftime, Cleburne made some noise in the second half, scoring points on all of its possessions but one, but it amounted to nothing more than treading water as the Yellow Jackets still struggled to stop the Broncos, who tallied three touchdowns in the third quarter.
Cleburne wound up with 300 total yards, getting a pair of touchdown passes from Shields, who completed 10 of 23 passes for 196 yards.
“I was proud of how the kids answered the third-quarter call, too,” Cope said. “He (Cleburne head coach Jim Woodard) is doing a good job trying to build a program over there, so I understand what he was doing throwing the ball. But at the end of the day we came out with a 31-point win and now we have a chance to get ready for a really good Killeen team.”
LAKE BELTON 58, CLEBURNE 27
Cleburne 0 0 17 10 — 27
Lake Belton 16 21 21 0 — 58
LB — Connor Crews 14 run (Cole Jackson kick)
LB — Safety; sack in end zone
LB — Robin 3 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Micah Hudson 51 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — Robin 2 run (Jackson kick)
Cle — James Reynolds Jr. 42 interception return (Anthony Terronez kick)
LB — D’Arius Wilkerson 12 run (Jackson kick)
Cle — Terronez 24 field goal
LB — Crews 1 run (Jackson kick)
Cle — Dorian Potter 43 pass from Landry Shields (Terronez kick)
LB — Floyd Bristol 40 run (Jackson kick)
Cle — Logan Schroyer 6 pass from Shields (Terronez kick)
Cle — Terronez 32 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Cle LB
First downs 15 22
Rushes-yards 45-104 37-240
Passing yards 196 259
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-23-1 16-24-1
Punts-average 5-25.0 1-21
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-88 8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Cleburne, Jayshaun Scales 25-73, Potter 8-32, Jaygen Wells 6-8, Shields 6-(minus 9). Lake Belton, Bristol 8-86, Wilkerson 8-58, Robin 11-53, Crews 5-29, Brady Johnson 2-20, Hudson 1-1, Joshua Mallard 1-(minus 3), DJ Tolbert 1-(minus 4).
PASSING — Cleburne, Shields 10-23-1-196. Lake Belton, Crews 14-22-1-237, Johnson 2-2-0-22.
RECEIVING — Cleburne, Malachi Cunningham 5-74, Potter 3-106, Schroyer 2-16. Lake Belton, Hudson 9-189, Cash Robin 2-32, Jaydon Leza 2-15, Chase Thorp 1-14, Hayden Nix 1-8, Wilkerson 1-1.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Gatesville 30, Mineral Wells 29
District 12-6A
- Bryan 49, Copperas Cove 20
- Harker Heights 24, Waco Midway 13
- Temple 32, Pflugerville Weiss 19
District 4-5A-D1
- Ellison 24, Waco 6
- Lake Belton 58, Cleburne 27
- Midlothian 43, Killeen 20
- Red Oak 38, Shoemaker 35
District 11-5A-D2
- Belton 28, Elgin 6
- Leander Rouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 28 (Thur.)
- Pflugerville 29, Chaparral 0
4-5A-D1 STANDINGS
Midlothian 4-0
Lake Belton 3-1
Granbury 2-1
Killeen 2-1
Red Oak 2-1
Shoemaker 2-2
Ellison 1-2
Cleburne 0-4
Waco 0-4
