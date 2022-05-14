NAVASOTA — Coaches say it often. “That’s why we play a series.” Or something along those lines. Well, the adage showed up uninvited as far as Lake Belton’s baseball team was concerned. Lufkin Hudson, meanwhile, wouldn’t mind if it tagged along a few more rounds.
The Broncos couldn’t maximize the 1-0 Class 4A area round best-of-three series lead it earned in come-from-behind fashion Thursday night and dropped games of 9-4 and 7-2 to the Hornets at sweltering Boenker Field on Friday night.
Hudson (25-11-1), which eliminated Lake Belton in the regional quarterfinals a year ago with results of 2-1 and 1-0, booked a return trip to the third round. The Hornets face Carthage or Giddings.
The Broncos (23-9-1) headed into the offseason with a second straight District 19-4A title, the prospects of their entire roster returning for the third straight year and an anticipation of moving up to 5A.
Nolan Larsen pitched 6 2/3 innings in Game 3 to pick up the win, scattering nine hits while allowing two runs and striking out four.
Hudson’s four-run second inning was about all the run support the lefty needed and was one of five innings during the two Friday contests in which the Hornets scored at least two runs.
Mason Law took the loss in Game 3, though the right-hander finished with seven strikeouts, including a stretch of five in a row, in four innings of work.
Kanaan Holder had a two-run single, and Blake Slaga and Collin Ross had an RBI each to stake Hudson to its 4-0 lead in the second.
Lake Belton got on the board in the third with Mason Gerrard’s RBI single to make it 4-1. The Hornets tacked on two in the fourth with an RBI double by Holder and Tyler Dickerson’s run-scoring single for 6-1.
It was 7-1 after Diesel Gonzalez drew a bases-loaded walk off Lake Belton reliever Clint Beck in the fifth. The Broncos scratched across a run in the seventh when Jaydon Leza tagged up from third on Gerrard’s fly out to center. Mathew Gardner relieved Larsen with two outs in the frame and recorded the final out.
Ty Jackson was 2-for-3 with a walk in Game 3 for the Broncos, who also got two hits from Leza and Connor Bartz.
The Hornets forced the winner-take-all Game 3 by scoring three runs in three innings of Game 2, backing Carson Courtney’s 6 2/3-inning performance on the mound.
Courtney gave up seven hits and allowed four runs while striking out six. Counterpart Bartz took the loss, surrendering six runs on six hits in four innings.
Hudson took a 3-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI double from Larsen and back-to-back RBI groundouts from Chandler Spencer and Holder.
The Broncos got one back in the bottom of the third through Mason Trovinger’s RBI triple to the wall in right-center field that chased home Tanner Jones.
Ross’ two-out, two-run triple one batter after an error kept alive the fourth, highlighted the Hornets’ three-run frame that made it 6-1.
Brandon Bell’s RBI sacrifice fly got Lake Belton within 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth before the Hornets tallied a trio in the sixth. Run-scoring singles by the Broncos' Bryce Davis and Beck in the seventh went toward the final margin.
Beck was 3-for-4 in Game 2 and Malaki McGehee was 2-for-4.
NOTE: Lake Belton scored twice in the top of the seventh of Game 1 on Thursday to win 3-1. Logan Flores pitched a complete game in the victory.
GAME 2—LUFKIN HUDSON 9, LAKE BELTON 4
Hudson 030 303 0—9 8 2
Lake Belton 001 100 2—4 8 2
Courtney, Salas (7) and Roff. Bartz, Flanagan (5), Stanford (6) and Jackson, Jones (3).
W—Courtney. L—Bartz.
3B—Hudson: Ross; Lake Belton: Trovinger. 2B—Hudson: Larsen; Lake Belton: Beck.
GAME 3—LUFKIN HUDSON 7, LAKE BELTON 2
Lake Belton 001 000 1—2 9 1
Hudson 040 210 x—7 10 0
Law, Beck (5) and Jackson. Larsen, Gardner (7) and Roff.
W—Larsen. L—Law.
2B—Lake Belton: Jackson; Hudson: Slaga, Spencer.
Records: Lake Belton 23-9-1, Hudson 25-11-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.