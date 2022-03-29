ROCKDALE — With the wind at its back, Lake Belton scored five goals. Playing into the wind, Lake Belton added four more.
That, naturally, leads to the conclusion that any way the wind blows, it doesn’t really matter to the Lady Broncos. And if the second-year program keeps it up, it could be very, very frightening for future challengers.
Ella Wheeless had a hat trick, Tristen Oliphant tallied two goals and assisted on three others, and Lake Belton demonstrated 80-minute’s worth of adept passing and possession to put away the Navasota Lady Rattlers 9-0 in a Class 4A area playoff at Tiger Stadium.
“It was pretty windy but not as bad as we’ve played in before. So, overall, just keep the ball on the ground and take the wind out of the game,” Lake Belton head coach Jaime Tibbetts said.
The Lady Broncos (26-1) also took the Lady Rattlers (15-8) out of the running in a hurry, going up by three less than 10 minutes into the match and never looking back.
Lake Belton moved forward into the third round for the second straight season, and a regional quarterfinal against Lorena on Friday is next. Details of that encounter will be announced Wednesday.
Lorena got past Cameron Yoe, 4-0, on Tuesday night to land its spot in the third round.
“We are going to put the game plan together,” Tibbetts said. “But overall, we have to play our game.”
That’s worked out well so far.
Sydni Cartwright also had two goals for the Lady Broncos, Macee Bradford and Macey Weber netted one apiece and Samantha Grimaldo had an assist while pushing Lake Belton’s playoff goal total to 16 through two outings.
“We really have focused on possessing the ball and moving the ball fast all season,” Tibbetts said. “We tried to change a little bit from what we did last year because we knew people were going to scout that and predict that, and they’ve done a good job of carrying that from game to game.”
It took the Lady Broncos all of 6 minutes to essentially put the match out of reach, using Oliphant’s two goals sandwiched around Bradford’s seeing-eye strike from distance.
Wheeless set up Oliphant’s opening marker, which she deposited after settling a deflected ball in the box for 1-0 in the fourth minute. About 2 minutes later, Bradford lined up a free kick 35 yards from frame, ran up to it and ripped — the ball getting a piece of the crossbar and the hands of goalkeeper Elora Alexander for 2-0.
“I try to go fast and put it on target and see what that does for me,” Bradford said.
Some 30 seconds later, Wheeless assisted Oliphant again to make it 3-0.
“It definitely makes us a lot more comfortable,” Oliphant said of the early cushion,”We have really big expectations for us, as well as everyone else does, so we are just trying to take it game by game and keep going.
Wheeless scored her first of three in the 12th minute for a 4-0 advantage before Cartwright capped a prolific first half when she volleyed in a cross from Grimaldo in the 33rd for 5-0.
Lake Belton had 13 shots on goal and eight corner kicks in the first half. Navasota had none in either category.
The repeat button was hit prior to the second half, when Lake Belton let loose with another 13 shots on frame. Alexander corralled 13 saves overall.
Oliphant sent a through ball into the path of Wheeless, who ran with the pass and recorded her second in the 44th minute. The clinical attack continued in the 46th when Oliphant’s step-over dribble created enough time and space to allow Weber to make a run up the right sideline. Oliphant delivered the pass, Weber ran it down, cut back into the penalty box and curled a left-footed shot to the far post.
Wheeless tidied up the hat trick in the 51st and Cartwright finished her second in the 60th.
SOCCER PLAYOFFS
GIRLS
Class 6A area
- Belton 3, Sachse 2
Class 4A area
- Giddings 2, Salado 1
- Lake Belton 9, Navasota 0
BOYS
Class 4A area
- Salado 6, Giddings 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.