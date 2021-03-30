CAMERON — The Lake Belton Lady Broncos did something only two other teams have done all season: score a goal against the Giddings Lady Buffaloes.
But even more impressive was accomplishing what no one has done since 2019: Beat the Buffaloes.
Tristen Oliphant and Ella Wheeless each had a goal Tuesday night as the Lady Broncos won their Class 4A area round match over the Lady Buffaloes 2-1 at Cameron’s Yoe Field.
“I don’t think (Giddings) being undefeated put us back on our heels,” Lake Belton coach Jamie Brown said. “They took the challenge head on that we get to be the first team to do it this year.”
And the win started with a fulfilled prophecy Oliphant made to Wheeless.
“We had talked earlier today,” Wheeless said “She said I was going to (take) a corner and she was going to put it in.”
In the 20th minute, Wheeless got the corner and kicked it right to Oliphant, who went up for the header and put it between goalkeeper Maci Boyd’s hands to give Lake Belton a 1-0 lead.
“I thought I was too far out,” Oliphant said of the goal. “But then I saw it go between her hands.”
Even though it was just a single goal and there was plenty of time to play, the Lady Broncos (27-4) felt fairly confident they had the match in hand. After all, the Lady Buffaloes (23-1) had yet to trail or face a serious threat all year.
“We knew if we could get one early their head would go down,” Brown said “The girls saw that happen and it gave them more momentum to keep going after them and not sit back.”
Lake Belton stayed on the attack the rest of the first half, taking nine more shots after the opening goal, with the ninth giving the Lady Broncos a 2-0 lead in the 38th minute.
This time it was Wheeless who found herself on a breakaway after Lake Belton’s Macee Bradford took control of the ball near midfield and passed it between two defenders to hit Wheeless in stride. Boyd had no chance as Wheeless dribbled in and gave Lake Belton a 2-0 lead.
“I think them playing a good team with our skill set, and us dominating the first half, they got their heads down,” Wheeless said.
The opening half Lake Belton outshot Giddings 12-6 and had four corner kicks with none for Giddings.
The Lady Buffaloes best opportunity in the half came in the 34th minute as CiCI Wolridge dribbled in from the right and passed between two defenders to teammate Raina Allee, who was trailing the play in the middle. Allee had a good look and shot behind goalkeeper Landryn Johnson who was trying to adjust to the pass. Johnson though was able to stop her run and dive to stop the shot cleanly, leaving the score at 1-0.
Giddings’ lone goal came in the 58th minute off a shot from about 35 yards out by Zoe Essman that hit the crossbar and dropped into the net.
Despite controlling the ball much of the second half, the Lady Buffaloes couldn’t find the net again on 12 more opportunities.
“I was getting a little frustrated,” Wheeless said of Giddings relentless attack the second half. “But I think we realized it was a close game and they were giving it their all so we started giving it our all.
“We definitely work out butts off and leave it all on the field.”
The Lady Broncos will face Bellville on Thursday, tentatively set to be played in Rockdale at a time to be determined.
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A area
- Belton 1, Sachse 1 (Belton wins 6-5 on penalties)
Class 4A area
- Lake Belton 2, Giddings 1
- Salado 3, La Grange 1
