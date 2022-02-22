AUSTIN — Just being familiar with the Burnet Lady Bulldogs didn’t make the task any easier for Lake Belton.
Instead, Burnet made it a clean sweep of three meetings this season with a 54-36 victory in Tuesday night's Class 4A Region III quarterfinal at Pflugerville Connally.
The outcome was never in doubt, though it was a game effort by the Lady Broncos against their District 19-4A foe.
“They are a good team. They aren’t No. 1 in our district for no reason,” said Lake Belton coach Taylor Hill. “We try to work on our inside-out game first. We just came out flat.”
Burnet (18-12) advances to the regional tournament for the first time in three years when the Lady Bulldogs reached the state semifinals.
“It’s always tough to play somebody three times,” said fifth-year Burnet coach Rick Gates. “I was happy with the way we came out and every time they scored we were able to match them and keep the lead at the same place.”
Burnet was doubly effective offensively from the perimeter as it was in the low post to build a 24-10 halftime lead.
A trio of Lady Bulldogs converted treys in the first quarter en route to a 13-6 advantage.
In the meantime, the Lady Broncos had some success early with Ella Wagenaar and Isabella Hinds connecting early for a 4-2 lead. Lake Belton could only manage one more field goal in the quarter, an 8-footer by Trinity Fly. For Burnet, Danielle Oakley, Sydney Lough and Maesyn Gay all hit 3s for a 13-6 lead.
Lake Belton was more aggressive in the second half and it came across on the scoreboard.
Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs didn’t decrease their output.
Burnet outscored the Broncos 18-10 in the third quarter in much the same fashion as it opened the game. For Lake Belton, Ella Wagenaar pumped in eight of her team-high 17 points in the third.
She added seven more in the fourth as the Lady Broncos scored 16 in the final eight minutes.
“We pushed it up in the second half and I was proud of that,” said Hill.
Burnet was paced by Grace Gates’ 20 points spurred by four 3-pointers followed by Gray with 14.
“Going forward we know we are capable of more,” said Hill of the 18-victory swing from last year. “We have nothing to hang our heads about.”
