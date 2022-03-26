CHINA SPRING — Lake Belton did not play for two weeks. It did not matter.
After closing their regular-season schedule with 14 consecutive victories, the Lady Broncos were idle for a total of 13 days as spring break paused their string of success.
Friday, however, Lake Belton resumed its winning ways.
The Lady Broncos were never challenged, cruising to a 7-0 victory against Waco La Vega in the Class 4A bi-district round of the playoffs as sophomore midfielder Ella Wheeless was responsible for three goals.
The Lady Broncos dominated the first half and took complete control of the contest during a seven-minute stretch.
Despite maintaining possession throughout the initial minutes of the match, Lake Belton did not produce a goal until the 12th minute, when Wheeless scored on a breakaway, slipping the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.
That, however, was only the beginning.
Approximately five minutes later, Wheeless struck again on a 25-yard shot that ripped past the goalkeeper.
Then, in the 19th minute, Lady Broncos junior midfielder Samantha Grimaldo connected on a short shot, inflating their cushion to 3-0.
The advantage held for the duration of the half, and the deficit could have been even larger for the Lady Pirates, who did not record a shot on goal prior to halftime.
With Wheeless, who had seven shots, leading the way, Lake Belton (25-1) produced 17 shots in the first half with multiple attempts narrowly missing the target, including a pair that hit the goalposts.
Nevertheless, the gap widened less than three minutes into the second half as Tristen Oliphant scored off a deflected save, and eight minutes later, junior Macee Bradford increased the Lady Broncos lead to 5-0.
Wheeless had her final goal in the 57th minute, and Macey Weber, a sophomore, completed the scoring on a goal with 20 seconds remaining in regulation.
In total, Lake Belton finished with 32 shots on goal highlighted by Wheeless’ nine attempts, while La Vega had just three shots with each coming in the final eight minutes of regulation. Oliphant tallied six shots on goal for the Lady Broncos, and Weber followed with five, including three in the second half.
The outcome extends another stellar season for the Lady Broncos.
Last year, with only freshmen and sophomores on the roster, Lake Belton excelled in the program’s postseason debut, winning its first three playoff games before being eliminated by undefeated Bay City 3-2 in the Region III-4A semifinals.
Along the way, the Lady Broncos amassed a 27-5 overall record, including a 13-1 showing during District 18 competition as five players were recognized with spots on the all-district first team.
This season, they improved.
Lake Belton, which entered the playoffs ranked fourth in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll,
was flawless through 14 matches en route to capturing the district championship and suffered just one regular-season loss.
Additionally, it has only allowed three goals since suffering the lone defeat — a 2-1 loss at Stephenville. — on Jan. 21, and only seven shots throughout the regular season slipped into the Lady Broncos’ net. The Honeybees are ranked fifth in the TGCA poll.
Previous success, however, is inconsequential now as Lake Belton has embarked on its trek toward a state title.
With the victory against La Vega, the Lady Broncos advance to play the winner between No. 20 La Grange and Navasota either Monday or Tuesday at a location yet to be determined. An area-round win would set up a third-round encounter against Lorena or the winner between Bellville and Cameron Yoe for the chance to reach the two-day regional tournament at Katy’s Legacy Stadium, beginning April 8.
Lake Belton defeated Bellville 5-1 in the third round last season.
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
- Mansfield Lake Ridge 3, Harker Heights 1
Class 4A bi-district
- Lake Belton 7, Waco La Vega 0
- Salado at Robinson, late
