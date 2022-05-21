COLLEGE STATION — Earlier this week, Lake Belton head coach Matt Blackburn praised Texas A&M’s softball facility, calling the perfectly picturesque park the best venue in the world.
Well, on those esteemed grounds Friday night, the Lady Broncos put together a nearly flawless performance. Even with a few butterflies hanging around.
“I was just like, ‘I know I’m nervous right now because we’re at the Texas A&M softball field,’” Lake Belton pitcher Zakayia Fredrick said. “But, I had to keep my composure.”
Fredrick did that and then kept El Campo off the scoreboard until it was too little too late after the Lady Broncos posted five runs in the first and never let up, sweeping the Class 4A Region III semifinal series with an 8-1 triumph in Game 2 that advanced Lake Belton to the fifth round for the second consecutive season.
The Lady Broncos are 2-for-2, as it were.
“I’m just stoked they made it to the fifth round again,” said Blackburn, whose squad returned to the Region III final a year after its appearance in the program’s inaugural campaign. “Our mantra all year has been unfinished business. They bought into that and they continue to challenge each other in practice. They’re competitors.”
Lake Belton (28-5), which has won 18 in a row, will play defending state champ Liberty or District 19-4A foe Taylor in the Region III final next week. Those teams played a single-game playoff Friday that did not end before press time. Liberty knocked out Lake Belton last season.
While he classified the players as competitors, Blackburn played prognosticator following Lake Belton’s 2-1 victory in Game 1 on Thursday night and reaped the reward.
“I knew it was going to happen. I predicted it. I was talking to my assistant coach (Kelsey Spittler). I said, ‘Coach, they did a great job at the plate yesterday. Put the ball in play on all but two at-bats and drew five walks,” Blackburn shared. “I said, ‘We’re going to score a bunch of runs today. Sure enough, first inning, five runs. She goes, ‘I don’t know how you predicted this.’
“After a while you just get a feeling. They’re good and they know what they are capable of. I think they were probably disappointed they only got two runs last night.”
Four batters into Game 2 on Friday, the Lady Broncos had three and really didn’t need any more.
“See ball, hit ball,” Fredrick said.
After getting Autumn Holman to ground out to open the first inning, El Campo starter Bridget Dorotik struggled with her command and recorded just one more out. Shelby Schultz and Madison Lux drew one-out walks ahead of Casey Schultz, who belted a 1-0 pitch over the wall in left-center field for a 3-0 advantage.
Five batters later, Hannah Jensen dug in with the bases loaded and bounced a two-run single into left field, pushing the lead to 5-0 and ending Dorotik’s day.
With Game 1 starter Carlee Bubela back in the circle for El Campo, Lake Belton scratched across three runs in the third to go up 8-0. Two scored on one Ladybirds error and Jensen helped along the other with a sacrifice fly to center.
“We knew they were probably going to be throwing a lot outside,” Jensen said. “We put our toes up on the box and knew we were going to have to go (opposite field) or take it somewhere they weren’t going to catch it.”
Fredrick mostly pitched it where the Ladybirds couldn’t hit it.
“My changeup, they were swinging out of their boots for that. I was so happy that was working,” she said. “I was nervous when I first went out there but when we scored five, I had no worries at all. I knew we were going to win the ball game.”
The junior right-hander allowed two hits through three innings – stranding three runners in scoring position during that span – and retired the side in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth before El Campo (22-14) produced a pair of singles in the seventh. The latter was Anna Rod’s RBI knock to shallow right that made it 8-1.
On the next pitch, Fredrick fielded Jaleena Macias’ light pop up for the final out that set off a bouncing celebration near the third-base line.
“When you get this far in the playoffs, everybody is going to be good and it’s pretty important to execute when you have runners in scoring position. We just couldn’t string it together tonight,” said El Campo head coach Haley Colwell, whose Ladybirds had their deepest playoff run in 22 years halted.
Fredrick finished with seven strikeouts. No Lady Broncos had more than one hit, though each one reached base at least once, five of them twice.
Schultz’s home run was her team-leading 14th of the season and was the second hit by Lake Belton in the series. Madison Lux’s two-run homer in Game 1 proved the difference in that contest that featured 13 strikeouts by starter Shelby Schultz, who along with Fredrick combined to surrender six hits.
“Gutsy, man,” Blackburn said. “They’ve been like that all year. Our team ERA is under 1 and you see why. Giving up two runs in a series in the fourth round, I don’t care who you’re playing. That’s attributed to our defense and pitching.”
LAKE BELTON 8, EL CAMPO 1
El Campo 000 000 1 — 1 4 2
Lake Belton 503 000 x — 8 6 0
Dorolik, C. Bubela (1) and Fisher. Fredrick and Jensen.
W—Fredrick (12-3). L—Dorolik.
HR—Lake Belton: C. Schultz.
Records—El Campo 22-13, Lake Belton 28-5.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-3)
All games at Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond, College Station
Thursday, May 19
- Lake Belton 2, El Campo 1
Friday, May 20
- Lake Belton 8, El Campo 1, Lake Belton wins series 2-0
