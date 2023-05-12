TEMPLE -- Mason Gerrard allowed three hits in a complete-game outing, Peanut Brazzle and Connor Bartz each drove in two runs and Lake Belton is halfway to the third round of the playoffs after a 7-1 victory over Elgin on Thursday night in the opener of a Class 5A area-round best-of-3 series.
Back home at Bronco Ballpark after sweeping a bi-district series from Montgomery last week in Mumford, the Broncos (27-6) used a four-run second inning and Gerrard’s gem to win for the 21st time in 22 outings.
The Wildcats (16-13-1), who were steadied by a strong relief appearance from Fernando Ramirez, had a four-game winning streak snapped.
Game 2 is slated for 7 p.m. tonight in Elgin. Game 3, if necessary, is Saturday also in Elgin.
The winner advances to the regional quarterfinals to face Magnolia West or Pflugerville.
“Always want to win the first game. It puts a little more pressure on them but we know we have to go to their place and play well,” Lake Belton head coach Chris Peacock said. “So, always good to get that first one but we know it’s a long way from over.”
Gerrard didn’t allow a baserunner until issuing a leadoff walk to Luke Gomez in the fourth, in which Bryce Davis kept Elgin hitless for a bit longer by tracking down a fly ball and sliding to make the catch.
Alex Gamez spoiled the no-hitter with a single to lead off the fifth. Jack Grames had a single and Jalen Owens a double in the seventh when Elgin broke through with their lone run on an RBI groundout by Ramirez. But that was all the Wildcats mustered against Lake’s tall, hard-throwing righty, who is Temple College bound.
Aside from the seventh-inning hiccup, the only other hint of trouble arrived in the sixth when Gerrard beaned a pair and walked one to load the bases with one out. He thwarted the threat with a strikeout and ground out.
Gerrard finished with six strikeouts.
“Mason was really good. He was dialed in,” Peacock said. “Struggled a little bit in the middle but overall he threw really well and they didn’t ht very many balls hard.”
Ramirez, who took over for starter Owens in the second, allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings of work.
The Broncos weren’t required to do much in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead, except for have a good eye at the plate and run from base to base as quick as possible.
Brazzle walked to lead off the frame and took third on a wild pitch. The next batter, Bartz, was beaned, and both eventually scored on wild pitches before Owens settled down to get out of the inning.
“I thought we ran the bases well, aggressively, and we took some extra bases,” Peacock said. “We were able to produce a couple runs without getting a hit, so I thought that was big.”
The Broncos put bats to ball in the second, though.
After Gerrard breezed through the top half, Lake Belton loaded the bases with one out when Brandon Bell walked, Clint Beck singled and Davis was hit by a pitch.
Ramirez jogged in from right field to relieve Owens, but the Broncos quickly jumped on the right-hander with Brazzle’s two-run double to the gap in left-center field and Bartz’s two-RBI single to left past diving third baseman Gomez for a 6-0 advantage.
It was a buffer plenty suitable with Gerrard on the bump and an error-free defense behind him.
“That’s exactly what I just told them. I thought we were flawless defensively tonight,” Peacock said. “When you can make the routine plays, you are tough to beat.”
Tanner Jones’ RBI double in the sixth provided the final margin.
