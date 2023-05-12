ELGIN — Lake Belton led early Friday night, building a pair of two-runs leads through the middle innings, but a slew of errors opened the door for Elgin in the fourth and the Wildcats capitalized then held off the Broncos late to even their Class 5A Region III area playoff series at a game apiece with a 5-4 comeback win at Wildcat Field.
The victory for Elgin (17-13-1) kept the Broncos (27-7) — who won the opener by a count of 7-1 on Thursday — from advancing to next week’s regional quarterfinals and forced a decisive Game 3 to be played at noon Saturday back in Elgin.
After Lake pushed its lead to 4-2 in the top of the fourth, the Wildcats used a pair of singles and a couple of Broncos errors to help their first four batters of the fourth reach safely.
Jalen Owens’ single to right scored a pair to tie things at 4-4 and after another error and a walk, Owens eventually came around to cross the plate for the go-ahead run on Justin Strong’s sacrifice fly to right.
After surrendering runs in three of the first four innings, Elgin settled in from there with reliever Jack Grames on the mound, who took the win in 4 1/3 innings of work.
With their first lead of the night and the series in hand, Grames kept the Broncos off the board from the fifth inning onward, using a 4-6-3 double play to retire Lake in the fifth, getting a pick off of Brandon Bell for the last out of the sixth and setting down the top three batters of Lake’s order in the seventh after Bryce Davis led the frame off with a flare single to right to seal the outcome.
Mason Law took the loss in four innings of work for the Broncos, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out four. Connor Bartz also pitched two innings of hitless relief.
Elgin starter Nathan Lewis needed just one pitch to retire four of Lake Belton’s batters the first time through the lineup. One exception, though, was Ty Jackson, who worked the count full and fouled off a pitch before lifting a one-out home run just over the left field fence for the game’s first run in the top of the second.
In a sign of things to come, the Wildcats quickly bounced back in their half, however, when Owens’ double off the fence in left scored Jackson Clowdus to knot the tally at 1-1.
Two straight one-out walks helped ignite the Wildcats’ scoring chance though Law recovered with back-to-back strikeouts to leave two Elgin runners stranded in scoring position.
The Broncos then benefitted from a bout of wildness from Lewis, who walked the bases full with one out in the third before Malaki McGehee’s sacrifice fly scored Peanut Brazzle, after which Mason Gerrard singled home Bartz for a 3-1 edge.
Lewis’ fourth walk of the frame to Jackson loaded the bases again and caused Elgin head coach Jason Bourgeois to call for Grames in relief. Grames promptly got out of the jam without any further damage by getting Bell to line out to first.
The Wildcats then shaved a run off in their half when Alex Gamez tapped a two-out, two-strike single off the top of his bat and through the middle to plate Justin Strong, who had earlier singled.
After Bartz’s infield RBI single scored Clint Beck — who led off with an infield single — and pushed Lake’s lead to 4-2 in the top of the fourth, the trio of Broncos errors set the stage for Elgin’s comeback.
Six separate batters accounted for Lake’s six hits while Owens finished 2-for-3 to pace the Wildcats’ six-hit attack.
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 5A AREA
(Best-of-3)
Thursday
- Lake Belton 7, Elgin 1
Friday
- Elgin 5, Lake Belton 4, series tied 1-1
Saturday
- Lake Belton at Elgin, Game 3, noon
CLASS 4A AREA
(Best-of-3)
Thursday
- Salado 5, Caldwell 0
Friday
- Gatesville 11, Giddings 0, 5 innings
- Gatesville 4, Giddings 2, Gatesville wins series 2-0
- Salado 7, Caldwell 1, Salado wins series 2-0
