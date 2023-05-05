MUMFORD — When Lake Belton’s early lead dissipated in the middle innings Thursday at Mumford Athletic Complex, the Broncos turned to their seniors to reclaim the momentum.
The results were just what they ordered.
Peanut Brazzle and Connor Bartz delivered with back-to-back run-scoring singles, and — after weathering a late comeback attempt — Lake rode the three-run, fourth-inning outburst to a 6-5 win over Montgomery in the opener of a best-of-3 Class 5A bi-district playoff series.
The Broncos (25-6), the District 22-5A champs who won for the 19th time in their last 20 games, will get a chance to close out the Bears (14-17-1) when the teams meet again at Mumford at 7 p.m. tonight for Game 2. A third game, if needed, would be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at the same location.
After Lake staked starter Mason Gerrard to an early two-run lead with a pair of runs in the first, the senior hurler made quick work of Montgomery early on, though the Bears finally broke through in the top of the fourth.
Cam Clewett’s line-hugging double that settled in the left field corner marked Montgomery’s first hit and jump-started a bases-loaded rally after Bryce Navarre followed with a walk and Chase Hiatt’s check-swing single found a spot in shallow left.
Wyatt Clewett and Stratton Dyer then followed with two straight RBI groundouts to knot the tally at 2-2, though Broncos right fielder Bryce Davis kept his team from falling behind when he dove to corral Evan Shedarowich’s shallow fly for the final out.
Lake Belton quickly responded, however, with a two-out outburst in its half to chase Montgomery starter Navarre and take the lead for good.
After Ty Jackson walked and Brandon Bell reached with a head-first slide on a bunt single to start the frame, Navarre retired the next two batters to turn the lineup back over to leadoff hitter Brazzle, who delivered when Navarre hung a 2-2 breaking ball by lining it into left for a single to plate Jackson for the go-ahead run.
After a double steal put Bell and Brazzle each in scoring position, Bartz’s groundball single to left then gave Lake some of the breathing room it needed by bringing both home for a 5-2 cushion.
The Bears still made the Broncos work for it, however, loading the bases on three Gerrard free passes in the fifth, though the senior escaped the jam by getting Hiatt swinging for the final out.
Gerrard got the win in 5 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and striking out six while walking five. Bartz finished off the final 1 1/3 innings for Lake, getting the Bears in order in the seventh, including catching Wyatt Clewett looking for the final out, after Montgomery closed to within a run in the sixth.
Malaki McGehee’s leadoff triple in the bottom of the fifth marked Lake’s lone extra-base hit and McGehee later scored on a passed ball to push the gap to 6-2. The Broncos’ final run proved to be big when Montgomery saved its biggest inning for the sixth, putting together three runs on two hits and two walks.
Navarre, one of four Bears pitchers, took the loss in 4 2/3 innings, fanning six, walking four and giving up five hits.
Brazzle walked twice and scored twice for Lake while Bartz drove in three, including the Broncos’ first run in the first on a single to left to plate Brazzle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.