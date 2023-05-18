CALDWELL — Lake Belton struggled to solve Magnolia West starter James Ellwanger throughout Thursday night’s opener of their Class 5A Region III quarterfinal playoff series.
The result is its first series hole of the post-season.
Ellwanger struck out seven while tossing a one-hit shutout and the Mustangs complemented their ace with plenty of support, including a big fourth inning that helped them pull away to a 10-0 run-rule win over the Broncos in the opener of their best-of-3 series at Hornet Field.
It marked the fourth shutout in five playoff games for Magnolia West, which has outscored opponents 44-3 in the post-season and has 21 wins in its last 23 games.
Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. tonight with a finale, if needed, at 1 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be played at Caldwell. The winner will advance to the regional semifinals to face either Friendswood, last year’s 5A runners-up, or Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill.
“In order to beat a team the caliber of Mag. West, you’re going to have to pitch good, you’re going to have to play good defense and you’re going to have to take advantage of what opportunities you have on offense and we didn’t do any of those three things,” said Lake Belton head coach Chris Peacock, whose team lost for just the third time in its last 25 games.
“They beat us in all three phases of the game and not taking anything away from them because (Ellwanger) threw tremendously well. They made all the plays and they made us pay for everything that we weren’t able to do.”
Leading by two, Magnolia West (29-4) opened up a sizable advantage with a five-run fourth during which it chased Broncos starter Mason Gerrard, who exited after he was hit on the foot by Cody Palacios’ line drive single.
The Mustangs sent 11 batters to the plate during their big inning which included a two-run homer to left from Wade Nobles and ended with them holding a 7-0 cushion.
Ellwanger, who gave up just one base runner through the first four innings, took care of the rest, though Lake Belton (28-8) made him work a little more in the top of the fifth, which Mason Trovinger led off by getting hit by a pitch to snap a string of seven straight outs by Ellwanger, who retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced.
Ty Jackson followed with a flare single into right for the Broncos’ first and only hit and Bryce Davis later drew a two-out walk to load the bases, but Ellwanger caught Peanut Brazzle looking at a breaking ball for the final out to escape the jam unscathed.
The Mustangs then capped their five-inning victory in their half of the fifth by plating another three runs, including one on Nobles’ RBI triple to right and another on Palacios’ run-scoring groundout. Caldwell McFaddin later secured the win with an RBI single through the left side off Lake reliever Brandon Holley, who combined with Matthew Stanford to throw the final one-plus innings.
Magnolia West finished with nine hits overall, all but two of which came off Gerrard, including leadoff knocks in each of the second, third and fourth frames.
Gerrard took the loss in four-plus innings while striking out two and walking two. Palacios, McFaddin, Nobles and Jackson Blank each finished with two hits to pace the Mustangs’ attack.
Magnolia West notched its first run in the opening frame despite not getting ideal contact off Gerrard.
Palacios reached on a slow roller that bounced off the top of the plate and trickled just past the mound on the left side for an infield single. He then took second and third on an errant pickoff throw and later touched home following a wild pitch.
Though the Mustangs would add more, it was enough for the hard-throwing Ellwanger, a Dallas Baptist pledge who kept Lake’s hitters off balance with a fastball that stayed in the mid- to low-90s that he mixed in with a sharp breaking ball.
In the second, Gerrard used a pair of diving stops to pitch around Blank’s leadoff double that split the gap in left and one-hopped the fence. Gerrard first dove to snag Trenton Buckley’s sacrifice bunt attempt in the air after which Connor Bartz dove to his right to secure a hard liner from Hayden Carpenter on the following at-bat.
The Mustangs wouldn’t be denied in the third, though, which Dawson Park led off with a hard single through the middle then scored for a 2-0 edge when McFaddin grounded a single to the same spot.
Jackson finished with a walk and single to lead Lake Belton.
“That’s a good baseball team and that’s the result of when you don’t play well,” Peacock said. “I expect us to come back tomorrow and we’re going to fight with everything that we have.”
MAGNOLIA WEST 10, LAKE BELTON 0, 5 innings
Lake Belton 000 00 — 0 1 3
Magnolia West 101 53 — 10 9 0
Gerrard, Stanford (4), Holley (5) and Jones, Jackson (4). Ellwanger and Dygert. W—Ellwanger. L—Gerrard.
HR—M: Nobles. 3B—M: Nobles. 2B—M: Blank.
Records — Lake Belton 28-8, Magnolia West 29-4.
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 5A REG. QUARTERFINALS
(Best-of-3)
Thursday
- Magnolia West 10, Lake Belton 0, 5 innings, West leads series 1-0
CLASS 4A REG. QUARTERFINALS
(Best-of-3, except where noted)
Thursday
- Taylor 5, Salado 0, Taylor leads series 1-0
- China Spring 6, Gatesville 3, China Spring advances
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.