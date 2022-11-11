BURLESON — Lake Belton’s first football season in a UIL district produced plenty of firsts. Above all, a coveted playoff berth was among them.
But the Broncos found themselves in a tough spot after just a couple minutes of their Class 5A-Division I bi-district playoff against Burleson Centennial on Friday night.
Lake Belton managed to erase the early 14-point deficit it dug in the game’s first 2 minutes after turning over the ball on its first two drives, but the Spartans’ triple-option attack, led by quarterback Phillip Hamilton, proved too much to overcome in a 56-28 setback at a cold, windy Burleson Stadium.
“I didn’t have them ready,” said Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope, whose team finished 8-3 after tying for second place in District 4-5A-I and punching its first postseason ticket as the league’s No. 3 seed. “I thought our kids fought to the very end. And I am so proud of this senior class and everything that they’ve done.”
Hamilton rushed for 95 yards in the first half and 137 yards overall, including two TDs, and was the engine that drove a Centennial (10-1) ground game that churned out 537 yards and eight touchdowns on a night the Spartans never trailed and led by at least 21 points throughout the second half.
Elijah Zeh paced Centennial with 185 yards rushing, including an 83-yard touchdown straight up the middle to push the gap to 42-21 right out of the gate after halftime.
Jahiem Ababio added a 7-yard TD scamper shortly after to make for the biggest edge at 49-21 midway through the third before Micah Hudson notched Lake Belton’s lone touchdown of the second half on a 2-yard run on a direct snap.
Ababio tacked on 149 yards rushing on just nine carries for Centennial, including scoring runs of 21, 7 and 49 yards, the last of which capped the game’s scoring with 6:13 remaining.
It was one of 10 carries of at least 14 yards or more for a Spartans offense that attempted only one pass, which fell incomplete with about 10 minutes was left in the game.
“We were able to play our game,” said Centennial head coach Kyle Geller, whose team will face either El Paso Ysleta or Amarillo Tascosa in next week’s area round.
“They didn’t do exactly what we practiced and everybody did a good job of adjusting to what we were seeing,” Geller continued. “The timing was there and we were physical, so it was good.”
Lake Belton quickly dug itself in a hole by turning the ball over twice in its first five plays and the Spartans turned each into a touchdown.
Connor Crews’ pass to Hudson on the first play of the game bounced off Hudson’s chest and high into the air about 5 yards behind him where a sliding Aidan Hicks came in to corral the interception.
Ababio rumbled in from 21 yards out two plays later for the early 7-0 lead.
The Broncos’ Tristan Robin then fumbled on Lake’s next possession to give the Spartans another short field, which Zeh finished with an 11-yard score for a quick 14-0 edge with just more than 2 minutes elapsed from the game clock.
After being dealt the quick deficit, though, Lake Belton showed fight throughout the first half to stay in it.
Following a punt that ended its third drive, Lake Belton posted back-to-back TD possessions, the first of which came on a Javeon Wilcox 14-yard haul in tight coverage from Crews on a third-and-goal.
The Broncos’ Joshua Mallard then alertly fell on a pooch kick that no Centennial player touched on the ensuing kickoff, setting up Lake with its first short field, which it turned into a Ty Legg 18-yard TD reception from Crews to tie the game at 14-all with 38 seconds left in the first.
The scoring hardly stopped from there in a high-octane first half, but most of it came from the Spartans after that point as Centennial posted TDs on five of six first-half possessions.
Hamilton’s 1-yard sneak with 24 seconds left before the break was his second score of the night and capped an 11-play, 71-yard drive by providing his team with its biggest lead to that point, at 35-14.
But after a 15-yard penalty on Centennial on the ensuing kickoff set Lake up inside Spartans territory, the Broncos found the end zone when Wilcox gathered in a 45-yard TD pass from Crews in the front-left corner of the end zone.
It pulled Lake to within 35-21 with just 11 seconds left in the half.
Wilcox had three catches for 59 yards and Crews finished 16-of-34 for 273 yards for Lake Belton, which turned over the ball three times.
The Broncos will graduate 44 players from their first senior class.
AREA FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF SCORES
- Aledo 37, Shoemaker 0 (Thur.)
- Belton 56, Austin NE Early College 0
- Burleson Centennial 56, Lake Belton 28
- Cuero 13, Salado 7
- Harker Heights 26, Mansfield 2
- Smithville 24, Gatesville 14
- Somerset 27, Lampasas 17
- Waxahachie 30, Temple 21
