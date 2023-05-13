TEMPLE — As Saturday’s winner-take-all game churned along, Lake Belton kept plugging away despite leaving a few early scoring chances unfulfilled.
The Broncos’ patience paid off in the fifth, though, when the tide finally turned in their favor — and in a big way.
Lake Belton busted out of a scoreless tie with a five-run outburst — which was plenty of support for starter Connor Bartz — to propel it to a 5-1 victory over Elgin in Game 3 of their Class 5A Region III area playoff series Saturday at Bronco Ballpark.
The win, their 22nd in their last 24 games, sent the Broncos (28-7) into next week’s regional quarterfinals
for the second time in school history. Lake, which last advanced to the third round in 2021 in Class 4A, will take on Magnolia West.
“I had all the confidence in the world coming into this game,” said the senior Bartz, who pitched a crisp 6 1/3 innings, surrendering just one run on four hits and striking out four. “Big game, love to compete. I knew I was going to go up there and keep shoving and keep locking them down. I knew we just had to score one or two runs and that was going to be the ballgame.”
Bartz and Elgin (17-14-1) starter Nathan Lewis each worked briskly through the middle innings in a game that was moved from Elgin to Lake Belton because of poor field conditions after overnight rain at Wildcat Field.
After leaving runners on base in three of the first four frames, the Broncos made the most of their opportunity in the fifth, which began when Bryce Davis reached on an error and Peanut Brazzle followed with a single to left to chase Lewis, who took the loss in 4 1/3 innings.
Following Bartz’s bunt single to load the bases, Peyton Flanagan and Malaki McGehee knocked back-to-back RBI singles to plate the game’s first two runs. Ty Jackson later added a two-out, two-run single to left and Brandon Bell finished the flurry with a run-scoring, opposite-field double to right as the Broncos sent 10 batters to the plate and produced six of their 10 hits in the inning.
“It wasn’t always pretty, but we found a way. We didn’t always hit balls hard, but we found some holes and scored some runs,” said Lake Belton head coach Chris Peacock, whose team won the opener 7-1 at home Thursday before dropping Game 2 on the road when the Wildcats secured a 5-4 outcome in comeback fashion.
“It’s playoff baseball. You have to find a way to get it done,” Peacock added. “We didn’t play well really in any phase of the game (Friday), which was disappointing, but I’m proud of the way we came back today.”
Lake Belton had its chances early on Elgin starter Lewis but was unable to turn any of them into runs until the decisive fifth.
Flanagan drove a two-out single into left in the first but was stranded there. The Broncos then left a pair on the following frame when Bell reached on a fielder’s choice and Clint Beck singled hard up the middle, though Lewis recovered to get Davis to fly out to center for the final out.
In the third, Lewis worked around a one-out walk to Bartz, who advanced to second on a throwing error, but was left in scoring position when Lewis got McGehee to fly out to center to end the threat.
Bartz, meanwhile — after throwing two innings of hitless relief to close Game 2 — picked up where he left off Friday, setting down the first seven Wildcats batters he faced until Jalen Owens finally punched an opposite-field single into right in the third.
The Air Force-bound right-hander later retired another seven straight Wildcats hitters from the fourth through sixth innings before Justin Strong’s RBI triple into the right-field corner brought home their lone run to cut the gap to 5-1 in the sixth.
“What an effort on the mound from Connor,” Peacock said. “He is a competitor. Whether he is throwing great or not, it doesn’t matter. He is going to give you everything he’s got out there on the mound and that’s exactly what he did today.”
Bartz was finally pulled with one out in the seventh, giving way to Matthew Stanford, who struck out Jack Grames and got Owens to fly out to left to seal the win.
Bartz (2-for-3, walk, run), Flanagan (2-for-4, RBI, run) and Ty Jackson (2-for-3, walk, two RBIs) paced the Broncos at the plate.
