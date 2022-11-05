GEORGETOWN — After winning successive five-set matches, it looked like the Lake Belton Lady Broncos were poised to go the distance Friday night against Georgetown in a Class 5A Region III area playoff.
Addy Gaido, Georgetown’s 6-4 outside hitter, had something to say about that.
Gaido came off the bench in the third set with the match tied and proceeded to take over.
The Broncos didn’t have a sustained answer and fell to the Eagles 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18 to advance to the regional quarterfinals.
Lake Belton’s season ends at 36-9. Georgetown will meet Brenham on Tuesday at Hearne.
The Broncos evened the match by winning the second set and carried that momentum into the third by taking an 8-3 lead paced by multiple kills from Danica Bingham and Gabby Jones.
Enter Gaido. The 6-4 sophomore, who missed Georgetown’s previous match with the flu and didn’t start this one, came in and made her presence felt.
“Obviously, her health is the most important thing,” said Georgetown coach Jenny Richardson. “But if she could stand, I didn’t give her the option (of not playing). She’s been an integral part of this team and we play differently when she’s in.”
The Eagles began to hack away at the Lake Belton lead and overtook the Broncos 14-13 on a Sophia Jazesf kill.
But the Broncos didn’t roll over. Down 18-14, they ran off three straight with spikes from Bingham, Landyn Johnson and Gabby Jones to pull within one.
However, Gaido put away five of the Eagles’ last seven points — four kills and a block — to secure the third set and a 2-1 match lead. She finished with nine kills in two sets of work.
“She rattled our confidence,” said Lake Belton coach Liz Ramsey. “Heading into the third set we made a little run, and she shocked us. We struggled to get out of that. I feel like this wasn’t our best match.
“We went five sets against Magnolia and Ellison,” she said. “We just struggled to get the lead back.”
Lake Belton jockeyed with Georgetown in the fourth. A Kaleice Cain ace gave the Broncos a brief 8-7 lead.
But the Eagles built a cushion with six of the next seven points as Gaido accounted for three of those on kills and Katelyn Stengle added an ace.
The Broncos hung around with a kill and an ace from Dylan Presley and another from Johnson.
Georgetown, however, caught fire again to extend its lead to 19-13 and essentially traded points the rest of the way for the win.
In the opener, Lake Belton fell far behind early before battling back to lose by four. The Broncos took charge midway through the second set. Aces by Cain and Presley and kills from Bingham, Jones and Trinaty Pearson highlighted a 10-3 run and a 19-13 lead.
Lake Belton held off a Georgetown threat with points from Jones Aneia Stallings and Pearson before setter Presley Pattrick finished the match by dumping in a kill.
For the first time in program history, Lake Belton has five graduating seniors in Sydni Cartwright, Pattrick, Paige Roehl, Bri Arizmendi and Bingham.
“There were a lot of tears in (the locker room),” Ramsey said. “To go 36-9 is a huge achievement. Those five seniors built this program. They will be severely missed.”
OTHER PLAYOFF MATCHES
4A area round
Gatesville def. Caldwell 25-16, 25-18, 25-23
Salado def. LaGrange 25-18, 15-25, 25-23, 26-28, 15-8 (Thur.)
Gatesville def.
