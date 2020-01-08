And that wasn’t a good thing for the No. 25 Waco Midway Panthers, who walked into Wildcat Gym trying to maintain their unblemished district record.
Quentin Johnston and the Wildcats were happy to provide that blemish in the form of a 60-55 win.
“I mean, this is huge,” Johnston said. “Coming off a terrible loss to Waco and to Ellison, we knew we had to motivate ourselves and beat a good team in Midway.”
Johnson’s team-high 18 points had a lot to do with that, especially in the third quarter in which the Wildcats (16-4, 3-2) turned a 31-28 halftime deficit into a 46-42 lead.
Johnston put down his third dunk of the night early in the quarter to get his team within a point at 33-32. His jump shot gave the Wildcats the lead at 36-35 less than a minute later.
The Panthers (18-7, 4-1) answered quickly and led 39-28 with 3:30 left in the third when Temple took the lead for good on a basket and free throw by Markel Carter to go up 41-39.
Johnson gave them some separation after a turnover, putting the Wildcats up 43-39. Midway was called for a technical on the play, and Temple went up 44-39 and retained possession. Joseph Stewart added a basket for a 46-39 lead before Midway cut it to 46-42 before the end of the quarter.
“We always say third quarter is our quarter,” Johnson said. “Last few years we start off iffy, but this year we’ve been coming out and pulled away, with dunks and good play.”
The Wildcats led the rest of the way, but five steals in the fourth quarter by Midway, three coming by Anthony Scott, kept the Panthers close, cutting the lead to 56-53 with 1:30 to play.
“He’s dynamic,” Temple coach Michael Thomas said of Scott. “He’s quick, savvy, and what you look for in a point guard. We were fortunate to get a win.”
Two free throws by Aundra Jockson with 1:20 left gave Temple a 58-55 lead, and the Wildcats had to fight off several attempts by the Panthers, securing the win when Johnston pulled in his 10th and final rebound of the night off a a final 3-point try by the Panthers.
“That sent chills down my body I was so excited, to be honest with you,” he said. “We secured the win, it was pretty cool.”
TUESDAY'S 12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
- Belton 78, Waco 72
- Ellison 78, Killeen 46
- Shoemaker 67, Copperas Cove 61
- Temple 60, Waco Midway 55
- BYE: Harker Heights
12-6A BOYS STANDINGS
Through Tuesday
Ellison (6-0)
Waco Midway (4-1)
Shoemaker (4-2)
Temple (3-2)
Belton (2-3)
Copperas Cove (2-3)
Waco (2-4)
Harker Heights (1-4)
Killeen (0-5)
