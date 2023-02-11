TEMPLE — As the final buzzer sounded Friday evening at Lake Belton High School, Chaparral Lady Bobcats coach Kiara Marshall let out a sigh of relief as her players mobbed each other at center court.
The Lady Bobcats, in their inaugural season, clinched the final spot in the District 22-5A playoff race with a 67-62 win over the Waco Lady Lions.
Finishing the regular season with identical district records, the Lady Bobcats and Lady Lions needed an extra game to decide the final representative.
With the win, Chaparral helped the Killeen Independent School District complete the “Killeen sweep.” The Lady Bobcats join Ellison, Killeen and Shoemaker as the district’s representatives in the 5A playoff bracket.
“This means everything,” Marshall said of the playoff-clinching win. “I’m so proud of the kids.”
As Marshall spoke following the win, her players continued to jump around and celebrate in the gym.
“To them, they just won the championship and I’m going to let them enjoy it,” Marshall said. “They’re a bunch of young kids who’ve never played varsity before, so for them to grind this out and finish strong, I’m going to let them enjoy it.”
Needing the extra game to settle things, it seemed as though the two teams may need an extra quarter. Waco held one-point leads after the first and second quarters, and the two teams went into the final quarter tied at 46.
In the fourth quarter, Waco grabbed a quick four-point lead at 50-46 before Chaparral’s Ivy Powell and Ma’Leah Duvall sparked things for the Lady Bobcats, combining to score 17 of the team’s points in the final quarter.
Powell opened the scoring for Chaparral in the final quarter by converting a three-point play and then moments later, dished an assist on a deep 3-pointer from Kiersten Thomas — her only points of the game — that gave Chaparral a 52-50 lead.
Waco tied it up at 52 with two free throws from Ivory Scott before Powell hit another shot. Not long after Waco’s Ciarra Shaw tied the game at 54, Powell made the front end of a pair of free throws to give the Lady Bobcats their final lead of the game at 55-54.
“Ivy Powell’s been doing that all year,” Marshall said. “Ivy Powell is our heart, she’s our soul, she’s our G.O.A.T.”
Powell led Chaparral with 21 points.
Following Powell’s free throw, Duvall sank a 3-pointer, the beginning of her 10-point outburst in the fourth quarter.
“We always talk about even if you don’t play well the whole game, you still are who you are,” Marshall said. “(Ma’Leah) started off rocky and kind of struggled this whole game but was able to step up in the end.”
The junior had been held to four points through the first three quarters. She hit seven clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the game for the Lady Bobcats, finishing with 14 points.
Early in the game, when things seemed to be spiraling a bit for Chaparral, it was also Powell who seemed to be a calming presence for the Lady Bobcats in the first quarter.
Trading baskets to start the game, Chaparral held an early 9-7 lead before Waco went on a 9-0 run. Unphased, Powell, a sophomore, scored the final eight points of the opening quarter for Chaparral, giving the Lady Bobcats a momentary 17-16 lead.
“Our team is very young, so I know we came out pretty nervous to start the game; they’ve never been in a situation like this,” Marshall said. “So with a bunch of young kids … who’ve never played varsity before, it’s always nerve-racking.”
Defensively, Marshall praised the efforts of Samiyah Bowers.
“(As) a freshman, she had the assignment of guarding Essynce Watson,” Marshall said. “She’s pretty tough, and she took that assignment on. For a freshman to stop a senior as best as she could, she played tough and played hard.”
Bowers and company limited Watson’s productivity mostly to the free-throw line, where she scored seven points. She added a layup in the fourth quarter to give her a total of nine points.
Bowers also finished with nine points, three rebounds and a steal.
The Lady Bobcats totaled nine steals and 19 rebounds as a team. Hit with four fouls in the first half, junior Jocelyn Weeks recorded a huge block in the fourth quarter to sap momentum from Waco.
Chaparral moves on to play District 21-5A champ College Station in the first round of the playoffs. Marshall said the date and location are yet to be determined.
22-5A vs. 21-5A BI-DISTRICT MATCHUPS
- 1-Ellison vs. 4-Montgomery, TBA
- 2-Killeen vs. 3-A&M Consolidated, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rockdale HS
- 3-Shoemaker vs. 2-Montgomery Lake Creek, TBA
- 4-Chaparral vs. 1-College Station, time TBA, Tuesday at Rockdale HS
