GEORGETOWN — Lake Belton didn’t set out to make a statement Saturday morning in Game 2 of its best-of-three bi-district series game against Manor New Tech at East View High School.
But the Broncos definitely were playing with a purpose, and a 23-0 win five-inning win to complete the sweep not only amounted to the most runs Lake Belton had scored but also advanced it to the Class 4A area round.
The Broncos meet either Jasper or Robinson next week.
“We were embarrassed it was so close yesterday the first four or five innings,” Lake Broncos coach Cory Beckham said, referring to a 16-2 win in the opener Friday. “We were down (2-1) in the fourth, and we felt like we are much better than that. So, they had a little chip on their shoulder that they wanted to come out strong today from the start.”
The Broncos (21-9-1) did just that, using a two-run triple by Mason Trovinger and a two-run home run by Ty Jackson toward an 8-0 lead after the opening inning.
“The thing about New Tech is they were very excited to play us today,” Beckham said. “They played us close for four or five innings yesterday and had their No. 1 pitcher going today. They are excited because he has a better arm and a better breaking ball. So when we got to him right away I think it knocked them down.”
New Tech’s ace, Daniel Aiden-Cortinas struggled to find command after the triple and home run, and three of the next four runs were scored off wild pitches.
In addition to six wild pitches and five passed balls, the Titans (7-13-1) allowed eight walks and hit five batters, as the Broncos collected 12 hits in the win.
“You try in a game, in a runaway, to do the right thing,” Beckham said. “Do you not go on passed balls? Sometimes if you don’t go it looks like it’s worse sportsmanship. So we take one base and we won’t steal because we don’t want to do that. If we get a base hit we will take one base.
“It’s hard, because we have JV guys going in there competing for spots, and they don’t want to get out.”
Lake Belton starter Mason Gerrard didn’t allow a hit and struck out five in three innings of work.
“Mason has some velocity,” Beckham said. “And New Tech’s bats aren’t real quick. We wanted to be able to work his curve and changeup in there, but we know his fastball can blow it right by these guys. So we worked him like we would next week, and still worked his offspeed stuff in.”
And with the Broncos well in command, Beckham pulled Gerrard, allowing Connor Bartz and Peyton Flanagan to work and inning each.
“He’s a competitor and didn’t want to come out,” Beckham said of Gerrard. “But we need to get these other guys work. He’s our No. 1 and will continue to be.”
Trovinger and Jackson both were 2-for-2, and Trovinger, Jackson, Gerrard, Bartz and Brandon Bell each had two RBIs. Aiden-Cortinas had the Titans’ lone hit.
SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district (best-of-3)
- Belton 7, Duncanville 3 (Belton wins series 2-0)
- Mansfield 7, Copperas Cove 4 (series tied 1-1)
- Waxahachie 4, Harker Heights 0 (Waxahachie wins series 2-0)
- Waco Midway 11, Ellison 3 (Midway wins series 2-0)
Class 4A bi-district (best-of-3)
- Burkburnett 11, Lampasas 6 (Burkburnett wins series 2-0)
- Graham 4, Gatesville 0 (Graham wins series 2-0)
- Lake Belton 23, Manor New Tech 0, 5 innings (Lake Belton wins series 2-0)
- Salado 3, La Grange 2, Game 2
- La Grange 2, Salado 0 (La Grange wins series 2-1)
