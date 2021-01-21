Jeremiah Smith scored 18 points with a nearly perfect shooting night to lead Memorial Christian to an 80-43 rout at Waco Methodist Children's Home on Thursday.
The Warriors (8-3) improved to 4-0 in TCAF Div. II District 5 play.
Smith was 6-of-7 from the field with a 3-pointer and hit all five of his foul shots.
Josiah Escoffery (15 points, eight assists) also displayed a nice shooting touch, making 6 of 7 from the field.
The Warriors shot 68% (27 of 40) from the field.
Methodist's Sam Glenn scored eight of his 12 points in the opening period as the Bulldogs stayed close, trailing 17-13.
But the Warriors began pulling away in the second quarter, taking a 38-23 lead at halftime.
Caden Clark finished with 16 points for the Warriors.
Memorial Christian has won six in a row and hosts Georgetown's Grace Academy on Tuesday night at 6:30.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 80, METHODIST CHILDREN’S HOME 43
Memorial Christian Academy (80)
Lewis 4, Smith 18, Tompkins 5, Armstrong 6, Williams 4, Escoffery 15, I.Rosales 4, Sheaffer 0, Clark 16, J.Rosales 0, Hammond 0, Jackson 8.
Waco Methodist Children’s (43)
Quentrell 5, Fomba 10, Davis 0, Arnold 3, Coleman 0, Roby 3, Glenn 12, Ellis 4, Hogan 0, Breidt 3, Zapata 3.
Memorial 17 21 19 23—80
Methodist 13 10 9 11—43
3-Point Goals—Memorial Christian 3 (Smith, Tompkins, Clark), Methodist 5 (Quentrell, Fomba, Arnold, Breidt, Zapata). Free throws—Memorial Christian 17-24, Methodist 8-14. Fouled Out—Zapata. Total Fouls—Memorial Christian 11, Methodist 17. Technicals—None.
Records—Memorial Christian 8-3, 4-0 TCAF Div. II District 5
