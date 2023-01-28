Devin French scored 12 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter and the Memorial Christian Warriors rallied for a 44-37 home win over Sterling Classical High School of Leander for their second straight win.
Kendrick Lewis added nine points for Memorial Christian (5-11, 4-3 TCAF-Division II District 4) and Ashton Adams tallied eight.
The Warriors trailed 25-21 after a dreadful third quarter that saw them score only two points on a basket from Adams. But MCA poured in 23 points in the final period, including 11 at the foul line.
The Soldiers (6-8, 0-7) were led by Tyler May's 14 points and 13 from Ely McClung.
The Warriors swept the district series with Sterling and travel to Waco Methodist Children's home on Tuesday.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 44, STERLING CLASSICAL 37
Records—Sterling Classical 6-8, 0-8 TCAF-D2-District 4. Memorial Christian 5-11, 4-3.
