Early Monday morning, countless teams from all across Texas conducted their first practice in advance of the upcoming season. Chaparral was not one of them.
Despite being eligible to start workouts, there were no Bobcats on the field when the sun rose over Killeen ISD’s fifth campus. Whistles were not blowing to signify the start or stop of drills, and there were no techniques being taught.
While it was unusual, there was a legitimate reason.
“There was new teacher in-service during the morning,” Chaparral head coach Alan Haire said. “Not a single coach of mine could get out of it, because, well, they are all new.”
So, the Bobcats were forced to wait until the evening before taking their first step toward the program’s inaugural campaign, which is set to kick off Aug. 26 against the city’s oldest high school — Killeen.
While the practice schedule had to be altered, Haire’s expectations did not waver once his players took to the field.
“The number one thing at this point is just showing mental toughness,” he said. “Fall camp and two-a-day practices are all about overcoming yourself, which is the most difficult opponent there is. When these kids start getting sore and reach Wednesday or Thursday and think these are some of the hardest practices they’ve been a part of, that is when they get better.
“We all have to decide to get better daily in order to be successful.”
Haire is certainly familiar with the process of building a program.
Prior to joining Chaparral, he spent six seasons as Salado’s head coach after graduating from the school in 1988 and serving as an assistant coach from 1994 to 2000.
With Haire at the helm, the Eagles snapped a skid of seven consecutive losing seasons before reaching the playoffs five times, including trips to the Class 4A, Division II state quarterfinals and regional finals in 2017 and 2020, respectively.
The Bobcats, however, have no history — positive or negative — to build on, but that creates an exciting opportunity, according to Haire.
“We’re all going to learn together,” he said. “We have kids coming to us from all over Killeen and from all four of the other high schools, and we are going to try to merge them all into one. This is their team, and once they can trust me, we will call it our team.
“But we have to create a team atmosphere first, because we are all new here. We don’t have a single person who can say they are a returning letterman.”
Regardless, Chaparral will be tested.
Following the University Interscholastic League’s recent realignment and reclassification, the Bobcats were placed in District 11-5A, Division II along with Belton, Elgin, Leander Rouse, Pflugerville, Pflugerville Connally and Waco University. Additionally, the Bobcats will face Shoemaker, Marble Falls and Bryan Rudder after opening against the Kangaroos.
The hope is to navigate the schedule flawlessly before culminating Chaparral’s first season with a lengthy playoff run, and thus, setting the footsteps for future classes to follow.
Although it will be difficult, Haire, who has been tirelessly constructing a staff and creating the framework for the program since being hired in February, intends to cherish the experience.
“It is a privilege to be able to start something from scratch,” he said. “Today is the first workout ever in the history of this program. One day, we will all look back on this and reflect, but that is even more pressure to get everything absolutely right, because the kids deserve it.
“Everybody and their coaching crew needs to do this once, but I don’t think anybody would want to do it too many times. There are just a lot of things that you realize you took for granted after coming into a brand new program.”
CHAPARRAL SCHEDULE
- SATURDAY: First practice in pads
- AUG. 12: Scrimmage at Cleburne, 10 a.m.
- AUG. 18: Scrimmage vs. Ellison, 7 p.m.
- AUG. 26: Season opener vs. Killeen, 7 p.m.
