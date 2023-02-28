Alan Haire does not just coach players. He coaches people.
Upon accepting the position as Chaparral’s first athletic director and head football coach, Haire understood the issues awaiting the program. He was aware there would be a plethora of obstacles, setbacks and disappointments as the debuting teams worked through the inaugural seasons.
While success in all sports is the ultimate goal, Haire ultimately has additional concerns for his players.
“Everybody is going to stop playing one day,” he said. “Whether it is after high school, college or a professional career, it is going to eventually end. If that is all these kids are, then who will they be after sports end?
“We need to instill other traits within our athletes, because I’ve learned once we develop better people, they become better players too.”
For the previous six weeks, Bobcats football players worked on a variety of personal aspects, including improving their attitudes, outlooks and mental approaches to life as part of Haire’s “Changing Lives Character Curriculum.”
Throughout the series of lessons, groups of approximately a dozen players would work with different Chaparral coaches on specific points of emphasis with open discussion encouraged.
Among the principles reviewed were placing the team above any individual, long-term versus short-term goals, decision making, leaving a legacy, handling adversity, fulfilling a role and loving teammates.
“We’ve found that they will open up more when there are smaller groups,” Haire said. “Then, we can actually have some real dialogue. So, we lead the lesson, but it always ends with some great questions.
“It’s just another way to really get to know these kids.”
As a first-year school with a variety of variables more established programs are not affected by, maintaining a positive attitude can be difficult at times for teenagers unaccustomed to struggling.
For a majority of the season, the Bobcats’ football team simply could not produce success.
Chaparral suffered a 42-6 loss in its first game of the season and did not deliver a competitive performance until Week 3, when it lost 22-15 at Marble Falls. The Bobcats’ lone victory occurred in their next-to-last game, beating Pflugerville Connally 50-18.
Despite the one-sided win, however, Chaparral was still outscored by 270 points, 377-107, for the season, losing seven games by at least 29 points and getting shut out on three occasions.
“With Chaparral being new and us trying to set a foundation,” Haire said, “it is going to be a tough job for a while. We are limited in our numbers and our experience, and we are competing right away at the varsity level, but if a kid can battle through that adversity, it will teach them what they need to know in the long run.
“They’ll be able to look back and realize that not only did they become a better player, but they are a better person because of it.”
The focus on positive character development has been key to prior success, according to Haire, who utilized similar programs while at Lago Vista and Salado.
The Vikings only won one game in their first two years of existence before Haire arrived and guided the team to the state semifinals on the heels of an undefeated season in 2010. Lago Vista qualified for the playoffs in seven of his final eight seasons.
Then, with the Eagles, Haire took a team that did not have a winning season in seven years and reached the playoffs in five of six tries.
Now, he looks to use the approach to transform Chaparral into a perennial powerhouse with his athletes thriving both on and off the field.
“We are just trying to teach strong, positive messages to these kids,” Haire said, “so they can improve their self image and self portrait. We want them to feel good about themselves.
“Then, the chances are a lot higher that they will perform at a higher level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.