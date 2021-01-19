Josiah Escoffery scored 15 points, Jeremiah Smith added 14 and the Memorial Christian Warriors rolled to a 62-11 victory over Leander's Sterling Classical.
The Warriors (7-3) improved to 3-0 in TCAF Div. II District 5. They have won their league games by an average of 43.3 points.
Memorial led 16-3 after the opening quarter. The Soldiers didn't crack double figures until Matthew Leitzell hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors travel to Waco Methodist Children's Home on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 62, STERLING CLASSICAL 11
Memorial Christian Academy (62)
Lewis 0, Smith 14, Tompkins 4, Armstrong 5, Williams 4, Escoffery 15, I.Rosales 2, Sheaffer 3, Clark 8, J.Rosales 3, Hammond 0, Jackson 4.
Leander Sterling Classical (11)
O’Grady 2, Echelberger 0, McClung 3, Leitzell 4, Stapleton 0, Butry 0, McCoy 2.
Memorial 16 21 10 15—62
Sterling 3 2 2 4—11
3-Point Goals—Memorial Christian 4 (Tompkins, Armstrong, Sheaffer, J.Rosales), Sterling 1 (Leitzell). Free throws—Memorial Christian 3-4, Sterling 2-2. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Memorial Christian 11, Sterling 10. Technicals—None.
Records—Memorial Christian 7-3, 3-0 TCAF Div. II District 5
