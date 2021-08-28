BELTON — Not only was Lake Belton’s first game against an established varsity program one to be recorded for posterity. It also was a victory to be relished while moving forward this season.
The Broncos reeled off 35 straight points and pushed back a comeback attempt to capture their season opener 42-21 over Mexia on Friday night at Tiger Field.
Lake Belton appeared to be much more mature than a young program with no seniors on the roster.
Quarterback Connor Crews hooked up with Micah Hudson eight times for 175 yards and a touchdown to give the Broncos an offensive boost early and often.
“Connor and Micah had some big plays, a big post (pattern) catch and one in the end zone,” Cope said.
They were much needed after falling behind early.
Mexia cashed in a Broncos fumble with a 78-yard touchdown march in nine plays, capped with a 1-yard keeper by Trey Betts. Betts also kept on the 2-point conversion for the Blackcats’ 8-0 lead at the 5:39 mark of the first quarter.
It was all Broncos after that.
They answered by going 48 yards in two plays following an onside kick attempt. Crews connected with Hudson for 44 yards, and Crews carried it in for the remaining 4 for the Broncos’ first touchdown. Cole Jackson tacked on the extra point to pull Lake Belton within one.
Lake Belton took the lead before the first quarter was done with the Crews-to-Hudson connection working to perfection on a 60-yard touchdown for a 14-8 advantage with 1:33 to go in the period.
Lake Belton added two touchdowns in the second quarter for a 28-8 margin. Rather than a quick-hitting score, the Broncos took the methodical route for the next one with a 10-play, 99-yard march, mostly on the ground. D’Arius Wilkerson peeled off runs of 12 and 34 yards, and Tristan Robin slipped away for 17 to the Blackcat 3. From there, Crews went in on a keeper to put the Broncos up 21-8 with 6:50 left in the half.
The Broncos added a final tally in the waning seconds of the half on a 54-yard drive in eight plays that showcased Crews and Hudson. The pair hooked up for completions on the first two plays for a combined 27 yards. They ended it from the 6 when Crews found Hudson, with a defender draped on him, in the right corner of the end zone with 9 seconds to go, and the Broncos took a 20-point lead into halftime.
“Whatever we needed,” Cope said regarding the different ways his team scored. “Our running backs were running downhill and did a great job for us.”
Lake Belton got off to a strong start in the second half with a 77-yard drive in 10 plays. Crews threw for 28 yards to Hudson and for 20 to Daud Hahn to get to the 3, where Robin took it in for a 35-8 lead.
Mexia tried to surge with two scores within a minute, with Xavier Molina ending a 76-yard drive with a 3-yard TD. An interception and strike from Betts to Da’Kendrick Brooks from 17 yards cut the gap to 35-21.
Lake Belton regained control, helped by Peanut Brazzle’s interception in the end zone to kill a Blackcats threat before tacking on a touchdown on a 2-yard run by D’Arius Wilkerson.
“There’s always going to be moments of adversity in games,” Cope said. “We answered the call when we needed to.”
LAKE BELTON 42, MEXIA 21
Mexia 8 0 13 0 — 21
Lake Belton 14 14 7 7 — 42
Mexia — Trey Betts 1 run (Betts run)
LBHS — Micah Hudson 60 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
LBHS — Crews 3 run (Jackson kick)
LBHS — Hudson 6 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
LBHS — Tristan Robin 3 run (Jackson kick)
Mexia — Xavier Molina 3 run (David Davila kick)
Mexia — Da’Kendrick Books 17 pass from Betts (run failed)
LBHS — D’Arius Wilkerson 2 run (Jackson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mex LB
First downs 17 25
Rushes-yards 37-115 37-177
Passing yards 150 193
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-22-1 12-19-1
Punts-average 6-41 3-38.2
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-60 9-93
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Mexia, Betts 12-10, Kayleb Matthews 2-12, Deandra Sandals 4-49, Xavier Molina 15-79, Da”Kedrick Brooks 1-1, Tej Bryant 1-13. Lake Belton, Tristan Robin 10-63, Hudson 2-16, Crews 15-57, D’Aris Wilkerson 6-39, Zjellon Thomas 1-(minus 1), Cameron Hamilton 2-3.
PASSING — Mexia, Betts 13-22-1-150. Lake Belton, Crews 12-19-1-193.
RECEIVING — Mexia, Matthews 4-38, Tej Bryant 1-18, Brooks 8-84. Lake Belton, Hudson 8-175, Connor Bartz 1-4, Wilkerson 1-2, Daud Hahn 1-20, Robin 1-2.
