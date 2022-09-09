RED OAK — It was expected to be an offensive showdown Friday night between Lake Belton and Red Oak, two teams that entered District 4-5A-D1 play each averaging more than 400 yards and 40 points per game.
The match-up more than lived up to the billing — and then some.
The Broncos’ Connor Crews threw for 267 yards and five touchdowns, the last of which found Micah Hudson across the middle from 14 yards out to tie things at 47-all in overtime.
Red Oak had taken a 47-41 lead on the first possession of the extra period when Moses Martindale plunged in from 2 yards out, but Lake Belton’s Bruce Onchweri broke through to block the extra-point attempt.
Following Hudson’s score, his second of the game, and a Red Oak timeout, the Broncos’ Tommy Stephens converted the point-after attempt to secure the 48-47 comeback win and the celebration was on.
The visiting side of Billy Goodloe Stadium erupted as many Lake Belton players stormed around Stephens on the field, the mass of bodies growing larger as players jumped and hollered as they relished the last moments of their dramatic win to open their first-ever district schedule.
“I had the snap count down and everything,” Onchweri said of his game-altering special teams play, one of many big stops in the second half for the Broncos (3-0) after Red Oak (2-1) built a 35-21 halftime lead by scoring touchdowns on five of their six first-half possessions.
“As soon as that ball moved, I was out of there,” the senior continued. “I was like, no matter if I’m close, if I’m far away, I don’t care, I’m gonna jump and I’m blocking this. They’re not leaving with this extra point.”
Lake Belton trailed by 14 points for most of the third quarter, but outscored Red Oak 20-6 in the final 13½ minutes, starting with a Crews TD on a 1-yard keeper to cut the gap to 35-28 with 1:28 left in the third.
Crews added 68 yards rushing and a pair of scores while Tristan Robin’s 96 yards rushing on 13 carries led the Broncos. Crews’ top target was Ty Legg, who had seven grabs for 83 yards, including an 18-yard score that trimmed the gap to 35-34 midway through the fourth.
After surrendering five touchdowns in the first half, three of which went for 70-plus yards, Lake stopped the Hawks on downs twice and also got interceptions from Javeon Wilcox and Manuel Herrera in the game’s final 24 minutes.
Herrera’s interception came just four plays after Wilcox had helped Lake Belton tie the game when he capped a 12-play drive, 88-yard drive with a 14-yard TD grab over the middle from Crews that tied the score at 41-all with 33 seconds left.
“When I motioned over and I saw Micah Hudson go outside and I cut inside, no one was on me,” said Wilcox, who also had a 19-yard TD reception to cut the gap to 21-14 early in the second quarter.
“I didn’t see anybody down the field so all I had to do was make the catch and go in and score,” the senior continued. “I thought it was game over right there.”
Herrera’s interception then set Lake up at Red Oak’s 48-yard line with 4 seconds left and Crews’ pass to the end zone fell short as time expired, but a pass interference call moved the ball up 15 yards and gave the Broncos one last shot to win it with an untimed play to end regulation.
Crews’ pass intended for Hudson in the right corner of the end zone was batted down by the Hawks’ Austen Morgan, forcing overtime.
“Our kids fought tooth and nail to the very end,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said. “Bruce with that blocked kick in overtime and Tommy Stephens making those extra points, the one to get it to overtime and the one to win it. What an awesome deal for our kids and this community. I am so thankful. It took about 40 kids tonight to win this game and it took all of our coaching staff and everybody was a part of it and they just did a phenomenal job.”
The Hawks came out of the gate with a 74-yard pass from Jaylon Robinson to Jairrus Nicholson along the right side to assume a 7-0 lead with just 22 seconds elapsed.
It marked the first time this season that Lake Belton trailed.
FRIDAY'S AREA FOOTBALL SCORES
- Belton 41, Huntsville 28
- College Station 45, Temple 35
- Gatesville 27, McGregor 20
- Harker Heights 27, RR Cedar Ridge 20
- Lampasas 48, Georgetown East View 39
- Malakoff 29, Salado 27
- Manor 42, Copperas Cove 15
- Marble Falls 22, Chaparral 15
District 4-5A-D1
- Killeen 23, Cleburne 7
- Lake Belton 48, Red Oak 47,OT
- Midlothian 32, Shoemaker 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.