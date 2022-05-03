TEMPLE — Just call it laying the groundwork. It may seem like a lofty standard for a fledgling program, but the Lake Belton boy’s golf team has been there before.
Two for two — that’s the stat line for the Broncos. Two years in existence, two UIL Class 4A state tournament showings. It’s a testament to hard work and belief in one’s self and one’s teammates. But a year after finishing sixth in the 12-team field, Lake Belton has more on its mind this time around.
And it involves tattoo ink.
Head coach David Sims confirmed the arrangement.
“I love these boys. They’re something special,” Sims said. “After we came in sixth last year, I made a little deal with them that if they win state, I get a tattoo that says they won state.”
The Broncos return all five players from last year’s squad — juniors Passentino-Slone, Chandler Cooke, Colby Connor, Hayden Nix and sophomore James Bond.
Fueled by last year’s state berth, the group has been on a collective mission this year, winning three tournaments as each player has shown the determination and will to keep improving.
“We’re playing for everybody else,” Nix said. “We’re playing for each other. It’s just trying to be most consistent is what we try and stick to.”
Cooke added: “We just try and keep everything light out there, just try and have fun.”
The group has played together since middle school and its camaraderie has increased through the years.
“We all get along and can cheer each other up,” Bond said as they gathered Tuesday afternoon at Sammons Golf Course, their typical practice links.
As the state tournament closes in — it will take place Monday and Tuesday at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland — it appears the Broncos are rounding into form.
First, they dominated the District 19-4A tournament, winning by 134 strokes over the second-place Lake Belton silver team that consisted of five freshmen. Cooke captured the individual title, his second in as many years, in a playoff over Passentino-Slone, who finished with three birdies to force the extra play. It marked the second straight league championship for Lake Belton.
“We’re full of confidence this year,” Connor said. “We got top six last year and we’re thinking top three this year, for sure. Just going in with a lot of confidence.”
“I think if we all focus and take it serious when we’re out there, I think there’s a good chance we can compete for that state championship,” Passentino-Slone added.
A couple of weeks after district, the Broncos rolled into Huntsville for the 4A Region III tournament with just one thing on their minds — topping last year’s second-place finish.
So that’s what they did.
“They desperately wanted first place and they knew they had the opportunity to do it,” Sims said.
Connor (79-87—166), Passentino-Slone (99-89—188) — who battled through an injured left calf to compete — and Nix (96-97—193) rounded out the scores for the Broncos, who jumped out to an 11-stroke lead after Day 1 on the nearly 7,000-yard Bearkat Golf Course in Huntsville.
“They weren’t going to let anything get in the way of that one,” Sims said, adding that his team’s lead-up to that point was done in a purposeful way.
Throughout the season, Lake Belton joined tournaments with larger schools in order to gauge its progress and to remain sharp.
“First of all, I know that’s where we’re going,” said Sims, whose Broncos will rise to 5A next year. “But you learn from people who are better than you — how to behave, how to keep your head in the game. And I think it’s important to play the best competition you can find.”
The strategy paid dividends.
Connor, for example, shot a 4-over 75 at Hutto’s The Golf Club at Star Ranch in mid-February to place sixth in a 16-team field that included many of the area’s top 5A and 6A programs. Bond and Nix followed with 79s in that event.
Lake Belton also tested itself at Stonetree Golf Club in the first-ever BISD Invitational in March, when Cooke (68-71–139) finished at 5 under to win the individual title while the team placed third, nine strokes behind winner and senior-heavy Georgetown. Bond (79-75–154) also had a top-10 showing, finishing in a four-way tie for sixth.
Now, the Broncos hope to focus all of their hours of practice and preparation into a two-day window as they close the season with, if nothing else, a little ink on the line.
“We’ve already been there, so now, going in, it’s just like another tournament,” Bond said.
Last year’s state championship took place at Kyle’s Plum Creek Golf Course, where inclement weather reduced the event from a 36 holes to 27.
Cooke carded a 76 on Day 1, followed by a 38 on the opening nine of the final day to lead the way with a 114. Connor (82-36—118), Passentino-Slone (85-44—129), Bond (85-45—130) and Nix (100-46—146) followed.
All five talked Tuesday about learning from that experience.
“It helped show us as a team that we belong here,” Cooke said. “We don’t have to put too much pressure on ourselves. I know we can put together two good rounds as a team.”
And as for that tattoo design, Sims said maybe something featuring the school’s horseshoe logo, probably on the upper arm, where it will be easier to hide.
“You do what you want to do, it’s your life, but I’m not into tattoos for me,” the 55-year-old Sims said. “So they know that for me to get the tattoo, it’s a really big deal.”
AREA STATE QUALIFIERS
TRACK AND FIELD
At the University of Texas, Austin
Thursday, May 12
- Easton Hammond, Lake Belton, 4A boys high jump, 9 a.m.
- Jackson Bragg, Salado, 4A boys pole vault, 1 p.m.
- Madison Lux, Lake Belton, 4A girls discus, 1 p.m.
- Layloni Watson, Lake Belton, 4A girls triple jump, 2:45 p.m.
- Layloni Watson, Lake Belton, 4A girls 100 hurdles, 5:45 p.m.
- Nolan Williams, Salado, 4A boys 300 hurdles, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
- Keonna Otis, Harker Heights, 6A girls shot put, 9 a.m.
- Ayanna Jones, Belton, 6A girls long jump, 10:45 a.m.
- Keonna Otis, Harker Heights, 6A girls discus, 1 p.m.
- Ayanna Jones, Belton, 6A girls triple jump, 2:45 p.m.
- Aaron Crittenden, Ellison, 6A boys 800, 5:20 p.m.
- Shoemaker, 6A boys 4x200 relay, 6:25 p.m.
- Michaela Mouton, Killeen, 6A girls 400, 6:45 p.m.
- Khamari Terrell, Shoemaker, 6A boys 200, 7:30 p.m.
4A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT
May 16-17 at Legends Golf Course on Lake LBJ, Kingsland
- Elliot Self, Salado, 8:10 a.m., first tee
- Madeline Rakowitz, Salado, 8:20 a.m., first tee
- Reese Rich, Salado, 8:30 a.m., first tee
- Cooper Meyer, Salado, 8:40 a.m., first tee
- Lydia Burleson, Salado, 8:50 a.m., first tee
- Shaylee Wolfe, Lampasas, 9 a.m., first tee
- Clara Brunner, Lake Belton, 8:10 a.m., 10th tee
- Katherine Moore, Lake Belton, 8:20 a.m., 10th tee
- Shelby Chaney, Lake Belton, 8:30 a.m., 10th tee
- Shelby Pusey, Lake Belton, 8:40 a.m., 10th tee
- Tiffany Lange, Lake Belton, 8:50 a.m., 10th tee
4A BOYS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT
May 9-10 at Legends Golf Course on Lake LBJ, Kingsland
- Hayden Nix, Lake Belton, 8:10 a.m., first tee
- Chase Passentino-Slone, Lake Belton, 8:20 a.m., first tee
- Colby Connor, Lake Belton, 8:30 a.m., first tee
- James Bond, Lake Belton, 8:40 a.m., first tee
- Chandler Cooke, Lake Belton, 8:50 a.m., first tee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.