Chaparral’s trio of seniors had one opportunity, and Tuesday evening, they capitalized on it.
Playing in its next to last home match of the season, the Lady Bobcats survived a five-set encounter against Belton, rallying after the Lady Tigers claimed the fourth set in wire-to-wire fashion, and in the process, the first-year program clinched District 22-5A’s fourth and final playoff berth.
While there is plenty left to accomplish, Chaparral senior standout Catyn Wright admitted the victory was a highlight of her one and only season with the team.
“It feels so wonderful to be a first-year program and be going to the playoffs,” she said. “This is amazing, and the team I’ve worked with has been great all year. We’ve all just been really pushing toward this moment.
“It is just great to have it come to reality.”
Finally securing their spot was not easy, though.
The squads alternated sets all evening before the Lady Bobcats earned the historic 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-7 win, which simultaneously eliminated Belton from postseason contention.
Coming into the contest, Chaparral head coach Sarah Neal knew it would be difficult to overcome the Lady Tigers’ desperation, but she also believed her players were prepared.
“A lot of my attention this season has been focused on spending time with the girls and building relationships,” she said, “and they have all said this hasn’t felt like any other program they’ve been a part of. We feel like a family.
“They know I’m going to fight for them, so they all want to fight for the team.”
The Lady Bobcats controlled a majority of the opening set after posting eight consecutive points in response to Belton’s 2-0 start. The Lady Tigers clawed their way back, tying the score 19-19, but Chaparral sophomore Kemani Washington’s kill triggered a 6-1 outburst to close the set.
In the second set, the trend reversed as Belton answered the Lady Bobcats’ 2-0 start by creating an 8-5 advantage, but Chaparral tied the score 11-11.
But it was only momentary.
The Lady Tigers (5-7) recorded the ensuing point and never trailed again, setting up a back-and-forth third set that saw nine ties before the Lady Bobcats won eight of the final dozen points.
Once again, however, Belton bounced back, immediately creating an 8-3 cushion that never deflated despite Chaparral pulling within a point, 23-22, before consecutive kills from senior Makaelyn Perez and Kambyl Utley finished the set.
Although it could have been a disappointing experience, it was not, according to Wright.
“We have always been a team that loves to go to five sets for no reason,” she said. “We just know that when we get down, somebody will pick us back up again. We just roll with the punches.
“We just work with whatever situation we are in.”
Chaparral built a 4-0 lead to start the deciding set and was never threatened.
With the win, the Lady Bobcats, including seniors Iyannah Cano, Nevaeh Halbach and Wright, improved to 8-4 in district and will join Ellison, Lake Belton and Shoemaker in the postseason.
While many did not expect Chaparral to be in this position as a debuting program, Neal is not surprised. In fact, she feels the Lady Bobcats are still capable of more as they enter their final two matches — hosting the Lady Eagles on Friday before traveling to face the Lady Grey Wolves on Tuesday.
“We want to lock down a better spot than fourth,” Neal said, “and we want to try to get some more big wins. We just really want to keep improving so that we can take care of business in the playoffs.”
