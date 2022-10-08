In football, a series of seven to 10 plays typically determines who wins the game. Friday night, nearly all such plays went against Chaparral, still seeking that elusive first win in program history.
Elgin’s 35-yard touchdown on fourth-and-15 with just under four minutes to play effectively sealed the deal as the Wildcats downed Chaparral, 28-13, at Joseph L. Searles III Stadium.
Though the result was not in his favor and though his defense had a couple of blown coverages on touchdowns earlier in the game, coach Alan Haire credited his defense with keeping the Bobcats in the game.
“I saw some defensive turnovers. We got some extra possessions,” Haire said of his defense. “Our defense, I felt, played exceptionally early on to create those turnovers to create those possessions.”
Chaparral’s defense forced four Elgin turnovers in the game — three interceptions and a fumble. Unfortunately, for the Bobcats, the offense was only able to convert one of the turnovers into points.
Down 21-7 in the fourth quarter, the Bobcat defense stripped Elgin’s Troy Osborne as he fought for extra yards on a screen pass from Nathen Lewis. The defense fell on the loose ball at the Elgin 19-yard line, giving the Bobcats their best starting field position of the night.
Things seemed bleak, however. With the Bobcats going backward and facing third-and-13, running back Kenneth Johnson briefly looked to pass but tucked it and ran, weaving through traffic down to the 5-yard line on a 17-yard run.
Johnson finished with 12 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown, the leading rusher of Chaparral’s 203-yard rushing output.
A few plays after Johnson’s third-down heroics, Marc Anderson punched it in from a yard out. On the ensuing two-point try, Elijah Coleman came up just a few inches shy of the goal line, keeping the deficit at eight.
“You’re proud of a kid like that because you pull for them because they show up to practice every day, they’re on time and they work hard,” Haire said of Johnson, a freshman. “And of course, the guys up front just keep on getting in a great stance and winning the snap count and putting a body on a body.”
Johnson got the Bobcats on the board in the second quarter.
Following a punt by Elgin, Johnson took a handoff on the second play of the drive around the corner and broke it 46 yards to the house.
Johnson was untouched until he got to around the 5-yard line but had enough steam to carry defenders across the line.
Also chipping in on offense for the Bobcats were Efeosa Edomwandagbon, who had four carries for 32 yards; Javier Smith — six carries for 14 yards; Coleman, with nine carries for 12 yards; De'Aireion Littlejohn, with 4 yards on four carries; and Anderson, who had 5 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Joel Secrist completed two passes for 28 yards.
Defensively, the Bobcats set the tone early in the game, intercepting Lewis on his first two pass attempts and nabbing one later in the first half.
Chaparral’s Seven Zapatka put an abrupt end to the Wildcats’ first drive of the game, intercepting Lewis around the Chaparral 28-yard line.
On the first play of the next drive for Elgin, Adonis McKenzie stepped in front of a Lewis pass in the end zone for the touchback.
Later in the second quarter, Tyreke Langston intercepted a pass from Justin Strong on a trick play.
Save for a sustained drive at the end of the first half and three wide-open touchdown passes, the Bobcat defense controlled the line of scrimmage for much of the game, stopping numerous Wildcat runs for no gain or a loss and pressuring Lewis into making errant throws.
Given how his team played overall, Haire said he believes the first win in team history is on the horizon.
“I think we wake up each morning thinking about that,” he said. “It’s on the horizon.”
Haire said that throughout the course of the first seven weeks, he has seen growth in his team.
“Just maturation,” he said. “You know, a metamorphosis into just being a better teammate first. If you can be a better teammate, then good things will happen to you and for you.”
Chaparral hits the road next week for a Thursday night matchup in Leander against the Rouse Raiders.
“We’re gonna finish tonight, and then we’ll wake up and peek at the video tomorrow and we’ll have our kids in position to try to be successful,” Haire said of the upcoming game. “But we just want to go up there and play hard. We want to be known for being physical and playing hard.”
11-5A-D2 FOOTBALL
Belton 3-0
Waco University 2-0
Elgin 2-1
Leander Rouse 1-1
Pflugerville 1-2
Pflugerville Connally 0-2
Chaparral 0-3
Thursday/Friday Scores
- Belton 43, Leander Rouse 20
- Elgin 28, Chaparral 13
- Waco University 53, Pflugerville 28 (Thur.)
- BYE: Pflugerville Connally
(1) comment
For kids with little to no varsity experience, they are playing extremely well. Once they master Coach Haire's offense, they will definitely be the team to beat next season. Go Cats!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.