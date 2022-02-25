HILLSBORO — Memorial Christian did not celebrate its victory. The Warriors do not have time.
Looking to reach the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship Division II state championship game for a third consecutive season, Memorial Christian capitalized on the opportunity.
After seeing a double-digit cushion deflate to seven points, 41-34, with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, the Warriors claimed complete control of the contest, recording 25 of the game’s final 33 points to defeat Decatur Victory Christian 66-42.
While it was a significant accomplishment, Memorial Christian cannot afford to lose focus.
Less than 24 hours after earning their berth in the finals, the defending state champions return to the court to face Lantana Harvest Christian with the hopes of repeating.
The scenario is strange, but it is exactly what Warriors head coach Kenneth Evans hoped for.
“One of the things we have talked about all year long is that I didn’t want this to be easy,” he said. “If we are going to win another state championship, I want them to have to earn it. So far, we’ve had to play the No. 2 team in the first round, and then we played the No. 3 team tonight.
“So, to have to play this game, and then turn right around and play again tomorrow is just something that comes with the territory, but I like the scenario.”
After returning home for a night in their own beds, the Warriors will travel to Waxahachie for a 6 p.m. tipoff at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, but at times, it was questionable if Memorial Christian would reach the site.
The Warriors were responsible for the first six points of the night before the Patriots pulled within a point, 8-7, and they trailed by just two points, 14-12, following the first quarter. Victory Christian (24-11) tied the score twice at 12-12 and 14-14, but sophomore guard Cedrick Norwood found Josiah Escoffery, a senior, for a 3-pointer, triggering an 11-3 outburst.
The lead did not last, though, as the Patriots posted five unanswered points to pull within 29-22 by halftime, and another 5-0 surge in the third quarter made the score 39-31 with 2 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in regulation. Moments later, the advantage shrank to 41-34 following a successful Patriots’ 3-
pointer.
Then, the Warriors altered their approach.
“We just made the game simple,” Memorial Christian senior forward Erick Armstrong said. “We just started playing more simple and stopped trying to do all the extra stuff.
“Our defense has to lead to our offense. That is our identity as a team, and when we play solid defense, our offense comes easily.”
Five players finished with at least 10 points for the Warriors, including senior post Clarence Jackson, who had four rebounds and two blocks, and Escoffery, who shared game-high scoring honors with a dozen points apiece. Additionally, Xavier Catlin (3 rebounds, 2 steals), Norwood and Armstrong (4 assists, 2
rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals) contributed 10 points apiece.
The balance is critical to the team’s success, according to Armstrong.
“It is really nice to have so many options on offense,” he said. “We have a lot of athleticism that we get to use, and that is just great to be able to play with.
Thanks to the outputs, Memorial Christian (24-3) will look to capture another state championship today, but regardless of the outcome, Evans believes his team has already accomplished a lot.
“Not only does this team play well on the court,” he said, “but a majority of the players have straight A’s. So, it is a unique scenario where our seniors are also leading the way in the classroom.
“Regardless of what happens, those seniors are leaving a legacy for the underclassmen coming behind them, and hopefully, we can keep a cycle going.”
