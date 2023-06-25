Chaparral completed its inaugural schedule, but the Bobcats are just now in the midst of their first full season.
While every team across the state opens its season in the fall, preparations typically begin long before with players honing their skills in various ways, including playing complementary sports, like baseball or track and field, after the final football game.
Then, many squads opt to have a spring football schedule, allowing for approximately two weeks of practices prior to being released from school. Once summer arrives, though, players can still take part in 7-on-7 leagues, and they are offered strength and conditioning programs.
Chaparral, however, was not afforded any such luxuries entering its first season.
Unlike any other programs in the area, the Bobcats’ initial interactions with one another occurred at two-a-days.
Now, Chaparral is no longer at a disadvantage in that aspect as it progresses through its first offseason, and Bobcats head coach Alan Haire admits life is drastically different.
“It is just comforting to know that now I have all their contact information,” he said. “If somebody isn’t at their locker with 15 minutes to go until practice, I can make a call or two and get them there. Last year was like coaching an all-star team.
“I was basically just given some kids and told to go play a game.”
On the heels of producing a 1-9 record last season, the Bobcats have been able to follow the blueprint most programs adhere to.
Athletes gained strength and speed during spring sports and practices before taking part in a weekly 7-on-7 league and traveling to multiple state qualifying tournaments while also working out daily in organized summer programs. Furthermore, Chaparral also traveled to Waco for a lineman challenge.
While the work should physically translate onto the field once the season kicks off, there are other benefits to all the additional time together.
“All those things build a camaraderie among the team,” Haire said. “We went to a state qualifying tournament in San Antonio and about half the team was able to go and spend the night. Those trips are all about bonding and team togetherness and getting to know one another.
“The tighter the bonds we build now, the more successful we can be, and I’m not just talking about wins and losses. We need that to just move forward and get better.”
Chaparral lost the first eight games of its existence before recording an emphatic 50-18 victory against Pflugerville Connally. It was the only contest the Bobcats recorded more than 16 points.
With a full season and offseason under its belt, though, Chaparral could be poised for a substantial improvement.
Adonis McKenzie, a cornerback, is set to return after being the Bobcats’ lone representative on the 11-5A, Division II All-District First Team as a junior, and three teammates – senior tight end Micah Curtis, junior lineman Torrie Henry and sophomore running back Kenneth Johnson – are poised to join him following appearances on the all-district second-team offense.
While there can only be one inaugural team at Chaparral, the Bobcats are ushering in a new era as they enter their second season after finally benefiting from the common activities many teams take for granted.
The experiences do not guarantee victories, but they do ensure peace of mind, according to Haire.
“The work we put in during the spring and summer is hard,” he said, “and we are going to try to mentally and physically break them down to see if they can make it in the fall. If they can last through all the things we have them do during the offseason months, we know they will be fine.
“Now, we have a core group of guys who had to earn this. Last year, the guys got to come out and be a part of this without paying the price.”
