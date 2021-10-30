SAN ANTONIO — Lake Belton’s players congregated with one another just below the visitors’ bleachers of Davenport Stadium as fans who made the 3-hour drive cheered loudly, some equipped with speakers blasting air-horn sound effects.
While the Broncos jumped around in celebration, a chant began among them.
“Un-de-feat-ed!” “Un-de-feat-ed!” “Un-de-feat-ed!” they shouted in unison.
“There’s moments when you are building this and you will always remember them,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said. “The first game. The district track championship. This is one of those nights. I’m so thankful for an amazing group of kids and the best coaching staff in the state of Texas.”
The win capped the Broncos’ second season with a 9-0 mark, extending their winning streak to 17 games dating to last season.
In a battle of two second-year programs, it also gave Lake Belton a win in the rubber match of its three-game, two-season series with the Wolves (6-3).
The Broncos’ lone loss thus far in two seasons came to Davenport on Sept. 4, 2020, but Lake Belton returned the favor later that year with a win on Oct 30.
This time around, it was Lake Belton’s offense that set the tone early, scoring touchdowns on its first five possessions as it broke away midway through the second quarter on its way to a 34-21 halftime lead.
The Broncos then got the ball first to open the second half and reeled off a six-play, 60-yard drive that Crews capped with a 23-yard TD strike to Daud Kahn, their second scoring connection of the night.
It gave Lake Belton its biggest lead at 41-21 and, from there, the Broncos shifted into clock-management mode to hold off the Wolves.
“We told the kids to make sure to have fun,” Cope said. “I think in playoff games, and that’s what we treated this as, you can’t put any extra pressure on yourself and you have to make sure your kids come out and play with effort and they did that tonight.”
After the teams matched scores on each of their first two possessions in the opening quarter, Lake Belton began to take control in the second, reeling off three straight scoring drives of five plays or less.
Crews finished 12-of-16 for 323 yards and four touchdowns, and added a score on the ground.
First, Crews found Kahn for an 18-yard score and a 21-14 Broncos lead. Kahn ended the night with six grabs for a game-high 111 yards.
After Davenport responded with a 10-play scoring drive to forge the third tie of the night with 7:08 left in the second, Crews answered two plays later by finding Javeon Wilcox for a 63-yard score to give Lake Belton the lead for good.
It was one of eight plays of 25 yards or more for Lake Belton, all of which came in the first half.
Following a Manuel Herrera interception on Davenport’s ensuing possession, the Broncos were set up with a short field and, five plays later, Crews punched in a 1-yard keeper for a TD and a 34-21 lead.
“It was great execution of our offense,” Cope said. “Our offensive line pass-blocked really well. We were able to get the ball in space and our kids made some plays. Connor Crews stepped up and made some great throws and did phenomenal.”
LAKE BELTON 48, SAN ANTONIO DAVENPORT 34
Lake Belton 14 20 14 0 — 48
SA Davenport 14 7 6 7 — 34
Dav — AJ Graham 15 pass from Triston Hamlin (Miles Mendez kick)
Dav — Shastin Golden 3 run (Mendez kick)
LB — Micah Hudson 51 pass from Connor Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — Daud Kahn 18 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
Dav — Kyler Payne 28 pass from Hamlin (Mendez kick)
LB — Javeon Wilcox 63 pass from Crews (kick failed)
LB — Crews 1 run (Jackson kick)
LB — Kahn 23 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
Dav — Graham 6 pass from Hamlin (kick blocked)
LB — D’arius Wilkerson 11 run (Jackson kick)
Dav — Golden 9 run (Mendez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
LB Dav
First downs 19 26
Rushes-yards 29-189 50-246
Passing yards 323 243
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-17-0 20-35-1
Punts-average 2-39.0 3-36.0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-30 1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lake Belton, Wilkerson 5-95, Robin 10-62, Crews 9-33, Monte Whitfield 1-6, Daniel Hardin 1-3, team 1-(minus 6), Hudson 2-(minus 6). Davenport: Golden 43-256, Darion Brown 1-5, Zahir Livingston 2-4, Hamlin 3-(minus 4), team 1-(minus 15).
PASSING — Lake Belton, Crews 12-16-0-323, Hudson 0-1-0-0. Davenport, Hamlin 20-35-1-243.
RECEIVING — Lake Belton, Kahn 6-111, Hudson 3-93, Wilcox 2-93, Jaydon Leza 1-26. Davenport: Jacob Symon 6-92, Brayden Mulkey 5-45, Brown 4-32, Graham 3-26, Payne 2-42.
