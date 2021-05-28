NAVASOTA — If everyone thought Game 1 of the Class 4A Region III final Thursday night between the Lake Belton Lady Broncos and Liberty Lady Panthers was a thrill ride, Friday night’s Game 2 said move on over.
With Liberty batting and ahead 6-2 with two outs in the top of the fourth inning in its must-win bid to force a deciding third tilt after Lake Belton won the opener Thursday 3-2 in eight innings, Game 2 went into a lightning delay at 6:22 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes after first pitch — at Ira Floyd Field.
The stormy weather — rain, thunder, lightning — only got worse from that point. Despite the teams — seemingly in good spirits even under the circumstances and with what is at stake — waiting in hallways and class rooms on the Navasota campus and parents and coaches hunkering in cars or giving the local fast-food restaurants a try, by 9:30 p.m. enough was enough and the contest was suspended until 2 p.m. Saturday back in Navasota.
Should the Lady Panthers close out the victory, Game 3 would follow later Saturday.
The Lady Broncos (32-6) got one back in their half of the first. Autumn Holman led off with an infield single against right-hander West, stole second, advanced to third on a bunt then scored on a wild pitch.
Prichard’s RBI double in the second made it 4-1 and chased Lake Belton starting pitcher Zakayia Fredrick. Shelby Schultz relieved Fredrick and recorded the final two outs of the inning.
Lake Belton cut the deficit to 4-2 in its second when Angie DeLeon slid under the tag at home following an infield single by Fredrick.
MiKaelah Burkland’s two-run double that made it 6-2 in the fourth was the last play before the game was paused.
