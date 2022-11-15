TEMPLE -- Throughout most of Tuesday evening, the Lake Belton Lady Broncos played catch-up with Marble Falls.
And a couple of times they did catch up.
Getting ahead and staying ahead was another matter.
A proficient night at the free-throw line down the stretch helped the Lady Mustangs come away with a 55-42 at Bronco Gym.
Indeed, the Lady Mustangs broke open a two-point game at the start of the final quarter by outscoring the Lady Broncos 19-8 with 15 of those points coming from the stripe.
The Lady Broncos couldn’t get the traction they had earlier in the game to make another comeback.
From the start, the Lady Mustangs held the carrot on the string that the Lady Broncos were after.
Marble Falls ran off the first nine points of the game before Lake Belton got off a field goal. Even still, the Lady Broncos charged back by scoring 10 of the next 12 points with buckets from Cassidy Gladney, Madison Lux and Jade Ortiz-Rivera, and trailed just 13-10 at quarter’s end.
Lake Belton drew even midway through the second quarter after Gladney canned a 3-pointer and added two free throws to make it 18-18. The Lady Mustangs answered on their ensuing trip with a Tea Rodriguez 3-pointer and they managed to carry a 23-19 margin into halftime.
A flurry of points, mostly from reserve post Trinity Fly, propelled the Lady Broncos back from a seven-point deficit.
Fly pumped in the final nine Lake Belton points, the last basket of those tied the score again, 34-34, at the 1:20 mark of the quarter. Marble Falls low post Lexie Edwards converted a close-range basket to give the Lady Mustangs a 36-34 lead to start the fourth quarter.
Lake Belton simply didn’t generate the same offensive momentum in the last 8 minutes and saw the Lady Mustangs’ lead balloon out of reach.
Gladney and Fly paced the Lady Broncos with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Rodriguez, who went 8-of-10 from the line in the second half, led all scorers with 17 points, followed by 12 more from Edwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.