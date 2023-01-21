Jake Johnson made 9 of 11 shots and scored 19 points as Georgetown Grace Academy completed a season sweep of Memorial Christian with a 54-27 home victory on Friday. Johnson also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Trent Seneca made four of the Griffins' five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for Grace Academy (15-11, 5-0 TCAF-D2, District 4).
Memorial Christian (3-12) was shut out 8-0 in the opening quarter and trailed 31-8 at halftime.
Seth Lewis led the Warriors with 11 points. Devin French added eight, and Ashton Adams finished with seven.
Memorial Christian will try to snap a three-game losing on Tuesday when the Warriors host St. Mary's of Taylor. The Warriors won the first meeting 47-34 on Jan. 6.
GEORGETOWN GRACE ACADEMY 54, MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 27
Records—Memorial Christian 3-12, 2-3 TCAF-D2 District 4; Grace Academy 15-11, 5-0.
