Clarence Jackson and Caden Clark each had double-doubles as Memorial Christian routed Waco Methodist Children's Home 54-36 on Thursday.
Jackson had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Warriors, who won handily despite shooting 28% (17 of 60) from the field. Clark added 13 points and 13 rebounds.
The game was largely decided in the second quarter, when Memorial (12-3, 8-0 TCAF Div. II District 5) outscored the Bulldogs 24-8 to take a 37-20 halftime lead.
Josiah Escoffery had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Warriors.
Jackson also blocked four shots. Jeremiah Smith had six points and four steals.
The Bulldogs' John Fomba led all scorers with 22 points.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 54, WACO METHODIST CHILDREN'S HOME 36
Methodist Children's Home (36)
Joe 0, Fomba 22, Ellis 0, Glenn 10, Wilson 2, Roby 2, Bielere 0.
Memorial Christian Academy (54)
Lewis 6, Smith 6, Tompkins 3, Armstrong 2, Williams 2, Escoffery 8, I.Rosales 0, Clark 13, Jackson 14.
Methodist 12 8 13 3—36
Memorial 13 24 10 7—54
3-Point Goals—Methodist 3 (Fomba 3), Memorial Christian 6 (Lewis 2, Escoffery 2, Smith, Tompkins). Free throws—Methodist 3-8, Memorial Christian 14-23. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Methodist 16, Memorial Christian 9. Technicals—None.
Records—Memorial Christian 12-3, 8-0 TCAF Div. II District 5.
