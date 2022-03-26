CHINA SPRING — Lake Belton’s first playoff foray is over.
After falling short of reaching the postseason in its debut season, the Broncos earned their first chance to chase a state championship, but Waco La Vega immediately extinguished their hopes.
The Vikings spoiled Lake Belton’s initial playoff appearance with a 2-0 victory in the Class 4A bi-district round Friday evening.
The Broncos were contained throughout the first half, producing just a single shot on goal — Ben Ascunion-Crabb’s 31-yard free kick — as they rarely crossed into La Vega’s territory.
In the final minutes before halftime, however, opportunities presented themselves, but Lake Belton could not capitalize, failing to find a clear shot. The Pirates did not experience any similar issues, though, locating the back of the net almost immediately.
After several shot attempts were denied by Broncos sophomore goalkeeper Chason Hamson, La Vega connected as midfielder Juaquin Zarate, a sophomore, blasted a 25-yard shot into the goal in the 13th minute.
It proved to be all the cushion the Pirates needed.
The lone score held for the remainder of the half, and Lake Belton’s offense never completely clicked.
Despite controlling the tempo to a much greater degree in the second half, the Broncos could not score, and the Pirates pushed their advantage to two goals as senior midfielder Juan Zarate redirected a deflected shot into the net in the 53rd minute.
Hector Herrera, a sophomore, was responsible for Lake Belton’s most promising scoring opportunity, but his shot attempt in the 61st minute hit the crossbar.
With the victory, La Vega advances to play Sealy in the second round after the Tigers defeated Caldwell 5-0 to claim the bi-district championship.
The Broncos conclude the campaign with a 10-11-3 overall record, and with no seniors on the roster, Lake Belton is capable of returning its entire team next season as it attempts to return to the playoffs for the second time in the school’s third year of existence. The Broncos qualified this season by placing fourth in
the District 18-4A standings with a 7-5-2 record.
Lake Belton’s first playoff win will have to occur as a Class 5A squad, though, due to the team’s elevation following the University Interscholastic League’s most recent reclassification and realignment.
Sam Rahm, Ethan Taylor, Miguel Herrera, Dom Deleon, Tristan Robin, Shawn Sell, Cole Jackson and Cleto Corona are poised to be part of the program’s first senior class.
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
- Mansfield 3, Copperas Cove 1
Class 4A bi-district
- Waco La Vega 2, Lake Belton 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.