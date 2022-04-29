TEMPLE — The biggest obstacle for the No. 3 Lake Belton Lady Broncos may have been just staying competitive in the moment as it was their opponent Thursday night.
They managed that just fine in a 12-0 bi-district victory over Manor New Tech to capture the single-game bi-district playoff at the Bronco Diamond behind a one-hitter from Zakayia Fredrick.
Lake Belton, now 24-5, advances to take on the winner of the Carthage-Robinson series.
Carthage leads that series 1-0 with play resuming tonight at Robinson.
After taking a commanding lead with five runs in both the first and second innings, the Lady Broncos went exclusively to bunting the ball.
“It’s hard, but we’re going to need to bunt some time during the playoffs,” said Lake Belton coach Matt Blackburn. “It was hard to judge the speed of the ball.”
Propelled largely by a two-run triple for Elaina Herrera, the Lady Broncos posted five in the first inning.
Autumn Holman drew a lead-off walk and Shelby Schultz reached on an infield single with an error that scored Holman. Madison Lux was aboard next on an error and with two runners in scoring position, Herrera drove both home with one out. Herrera got around on a Christina Reyes offering down the left-field line and motored her way to a triple.
Haley Hoffman singled home Herrera and pinch-runner Vic Shimabukuro scored from second on an Angie DeLeon groundout for a 5-0 lead.
Lake Belton equaled that in the second frame behind four hits and three more Lady Titan errors.
Hannah Jensen led off with a single and her pinch-runner Madison Updyke scored when Holman reached on an error. Holman scored on a Schultz bunt. Lux later singled Schultz home.
Lux and Casey Schultz scored before the inning was done to give Lake Belton a 10-0 through two.
Holman and Casey Schultz tacked on runs in the third for eventual 12-0 final margin.
In the meantime, Fredrick was solid in the circle after correcting her first-inning form.
“After (the first inning) I was all right,” Fredrick said. “We had to play with class and show we respected them.”
Fredrick carried a no-hitter into the fifth and final inning when Reyes broke it up with a one-out soft single to right. Fredrick struck out a dozen Titans and only allowed two baserunners.
“She was guiding the ball more than pitching in the first inning,” Blackburn said. “We made some outfield plays and did what we needed to do.”
