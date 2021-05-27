NAVASOTA — On paper against a Liberty team that features five seniors committed to play at the next level, the Lake Belton Lady Broncos would appear to be overmatched.
On the field, the Lady Broncos are one win away from going to the Class 4A UIL State Final Four.
Zakaiya Frederick raced home from third for the decisive run in the top of the eighth inning to lift the Lady Broncos to a 3-2 victory over Liberty in Game 1 of the best-of-three Region III series Thursday night. The series returns to Navasota today at 5:30 with a third game on Saturday if needed.
“I just wanted to put myself on base to help my team,” said Frederick. “It felt amazing (to score). I knew we would hold them in the last inning.”
Frederick opened the eighth with a double off the center-field wall, went to third on a sacrifice and came home when Liberty second baseman Kylie Bishop bobbled Haley Hoffman’s grounder.
“It was a slow roller, and I didn’t know if she would get it and come up throwing,” Frederick said. “When I saw the bobble, I took off.”
Shelby Schultz, who went the eight-inning distance allowing six hits, striking out seven and walking two, wriggled out of several Liberty scoring threats and fanned pinch-hitter Alex Wilson to put a close on a drama-filled contest.
“I just had to keep my breathing,” said Schultz, who is 23-4 on the season. “I know I can do it and I trust my defense.”
Lake Belton improves to 32-7 on the year and Liberty, which suffered its first loss of the postseason, is 29-7.
“We’ve got two games to win one,” said Lake Belton coach Matt Blackburn. “I hope we come back the same way. This was a fun one and I’m proud of the way we competed.”
Liberty scored first in the opening inning after lead-off hitter Jaylon Prichard reached on a much-disputed tight play at first on an infield single. She scored on Kaci West’s double off the right-field wall for a 1-0 lead.
West, a Baylor signee, pitched for the Panthers and limited the Lady Broncos to four hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks.
Lake Belton answered in the second. Elaina Herrera walked and found her way to third with Frederick at first. The pair pulled off a double steal to tie the game 1-1.
“It was just communication,” said Herrera of the double steal. “(Frederick) did a great job of distracting the catcher. I was just happy I could help the team by scoring.”
Herrera scored the run that put the Lady Broncos in the lead in the fourth after drawing another lead-off walk. Hannah Jansen reached on a throwing error which allowed Herrera to score from third and give the Lady Broncos a 2-1 lead which they clung to until the sixth.
Liberty’s Kamdyn Chandler drilled a two-out solo home run beyond the right-field wall to tie the game. It was a rare mistake for Schultz.
“That messed with my head a little,” Schultz said. “I just had to come back and get another batter and go ahead on offense.”
Lake Belton will attempt to dispatch the 2018 Class 4A state champions after surviving against the 2019 titlists from Huffman-Hargrave last week despite falling in a dramatic second game of the series.
“We’ve been there just last week,” Blackburn said. “That made us better. We get stretched, but these kids just find a way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.