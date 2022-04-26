TEMPLE — It took a couple of early losses in district play to wake up the Lake Belton baseball team, but once it figured things out, the Broncos recovered quite nicely.
Nice enough to win a second straight district title, in fact.
While Lake Belton head coach Cory Beckham isn’t ready to say his team has hit its peak, it is safe to say the Broncos are rounding into post-season form after they put up a hard-fought 2-0 win over Burnet to clinch their second straight league title in as many years as a program Tuesday at Bronco Park.
It marked the 11th straight win for the Broncos (19-7, 12-2), who haven’t lost since dropping their first two league games in mid-March to Salado and Taylor, both by scores of 4-0.
Following that surprising start to the league docket, Lake Belton went back to the drawing board and came up with a master plan.
“I wanted to examine why do you think that we have lost some of these games and we pinpointed offensively we were striking out too much,” said Beckham, whose team fanned 24 times in those losses. “The next time we played those same two pitchers, we cut the strikeouts down to 10 and that’s a big difference. When you put the ball in play, you have more opportunities for scoring.”
And the Broncos have done plenty of that since, outscoring opponents 91-30 during their winning streak.
Though the hits were harder to come by Tuesday — Lake Belton managed only three — the Broncos also only struck out only four times, using the time-tested post-season formula of pitching, defense and timely offense to set the tone against the Bulldogs (10-12-1, 7-7).
Lake Belton also took advantage of a pair of Burnet errors in the second and Clint Beck made the Bulldogs pay with a big two-out single to give the Broncos an early 2-0 edge that would stand the rest of the way.
First, Lake Belton catcher Ty Jackson drew a leadoff walk before the Broncos caught a break when Burnet second baseman Ralston Vance failed to handle the throw from third baseman Dash Denton on a Connor Crews fielder’s choice grounder.
It resulted in pinch runner Logan Flores safely reaching second and following a sacrifice bunt and a Malaki McGehee shallow fly out to center field, Beck pushed the only runs of the day across when he sliced the first Kurt Kassner offering he saw into the right-center gap, scoring Flores and Crews. Bulldogs’ center fielder Jackson Crawford made a diving attempt but came up just short of the softly-hit liner, which split the outfielders but didn’t have enough juice to roll to the wall.
It was the lone hit through the first five innings for the Broncos, who later got a Mason Gerrard double and McGehee single in the sixth.
“I was thinking (a) line drive up the middle scores two and that’s all I really needed to do,” Beck said of his game-winning hit, his second in district play. “Our pitchers were shoving, they were throwing strikes. We’ll win a lot of games if we keep doing that.”
The Broncos also denied a couple of scoring chances for Burnet in the following two innings, as starter Connor Bartz did a good job of pitching through trouble.
In the third, the Bulldogs got their first runners in scoring position when Will Johnson hit a two-out opposite-field double down the left field line, moving Crawford, who had singled a batter earlier, to third.
But Bartz retired Denton on a harmless fly to right to snuff out the rally.
Bartz then escaped a jam in the fourth after an error and back-to-back singles by Bradyn Ellet-Clark and Vance loaded the bases with no outs, after which Bartz sat down the next three Bulldogs on strikeouts. A Bartz breaking ball caught the inside corner for a called third strike on nine-hole hitter Trevor Allen to finalize the frame.
It proved to be the last out for Bartz, who got the win while striking out seven and walking none in four innings.
He was relieved by Beck, who combined with Mason Law for three innings of two-hit ball to seal the win for the Broncos. Law pitched the final two frames, getting the save when he coaxed Denton into a pop out back to the mound for the final out after the Broncos’ Crawford and Johnson each singled with two outs to put the game-tying run on base.
“That really set the tone for us,” Beckham said of Bartz, who was limited on the mound early in the season with arm fatigue. “They had scoring opportunities on us multiple innings and he pitched his way out of it. It wasn’t just the defense; he got a couple of big strike outs and helped get us out of those jams and that’s hard to do.”
Beckham also cited his offense’s timely hitting as a factor in the title-sealing win.
“In playoff baseball, timely hits do win,” he said. “Pitching and defense with some timely hits wins a lot and thank goodness we got some timely hits, because we didn’t hit the ball real good today.”
Despite that, the Broncos still hoisted a golden glove-shaped trophy into the air and posed for pictures on the pitcher’s mound with family and friends following the game.
As far as they’re concerned, however, they hope it’s just the beginning.
“We knew we were the (district) favorite coming into the season with all the returning players,” Beckham said.
“Our goal was more than a district championship, but we did feel like that’s something that was our first goal, obviously. We feel like we’re in a good place heading into the playoffs and we’ll see how it goes. I feel confident in our chances.”
Lake Belton will play Manor New Tech in a bi-district rematch from last season that the Broncos swept 2-0 with lopsided wins of 16-2 and 23-0.
But first the Broncos will close out the regular season by traveling to Burnet for a 7 p.m. Friday match, followed by a warm-up game at Leander Rouse at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Their best-of-3 playoff series with New Tech will begin with a 4:30 p.m. doubleheader at Georgetown East View on May 6. A third game, if needed, would be played at 11 a.m. May 7, also at Georgetown East View.
19-4A BASEBALL
y-Lake Belton 12-2
x-Taylor 10-4
x-Burnet 7-7
x-Salado 6-8
Georgetown Gateway 4-10
Jarrell 3-11
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Lake Belton 2, Burnet 0
- Salado 4, Jarrell 0
- Taylor 4, Georgetown Gateway 1
End of Regular Season
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.